Former Sheriff Peterson named Winnebago County Fair Parade Grand Marshal

Former Winnebago County Sheriff Dave Peterson of Lake has been named grand marshal of this year’s 1:30 p.m. July 18 Winnebago County Fair Parade in Thompson.
Longtime Winnebago County Fair Board member Lynn Hagenson said Peterson is the right choice for this year because of his many accomplishments for the county, plus the fact that he knows everyone (and everyone knows him). Hagenson heads a small committee that makes a list of candidates and selects the right person for the fair parade grand marshal. Others serving in that capacity this year include his wife, Julie Hagenson, as well as Randy Broesder and Tamara Sheehan.
Hagenson said that their small group talked to at least 20 people when pouring over potential candidates. They all felt that Peterson was the right choice coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of all fair activities last year.
“We look at their accomplishments, their connections and the people that they know, and how they’ve positively impacted the county,” Hagenson said. “In addition to him being here for a long time and knowing everybody, he was very instrumental in getting the new law enforcement center."
Hagenson said the plan is to have Peterson walk the parade route, thanking people for coming out and to be recognized in what he termed a “celebration for the county.”
“We just feel this is what we need this year coming out of COVID,” Hagenson said. “I’ve gone out to eat with him and he strikes up conversations with everyone. We missed that kind of interaction last year. In my opinion, we need to get back out and start living again.”
Peterson served eight years as county sheriff and was with the sheriff’s department since 1984. Before that he was an officer of the Forest City Police Department between 1977 and 1984. So, he was in law enforcement in the county for nearly 44 years (37 with the sheriff’s office).
“It’s really an honor,” Peterson said of being named parade grand marshal. “I’m happy, proud to do it. I’ve never done anything like this before, so I really don’t know what to expect.”
Peterson officially retired from his Winnebago County Sheriff post and law enforcement altogether on Dec. 31, 2020. The 67-year-old decided not to run for re-election, saying he did the math, another four-year term would have taken him to age 71, and he was ready to make the change.
“I like to think that I did a good job,” said Peterson. “I want to spend more time with my wife, Mary, and our kids and grandkids."
The Petersons’ children are Kristopher Peterson who lives in a suburb of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Twin Cities and Megan Ritter who lives in Lake Mills. They also have five grandchildren. Both Peterson and his wife are Buffalo Center natives and Buffalo Center High School graduates, who are longtime residents of Lake Mills.
Peterson currently still works part-time, 3-4 days per week, in his retirement from law enforcement, driving motorhomes from Forest City to Lake Mills and Charles City for Winnebago Industries.
“I tried the full retirement thing and I just could not sit around that much,” Peterson said.
A big hobby for both Peterson and his wife Mary is riding motorcycles.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “She gave me a new (Harley-Davidson) motorcycle for a retirement gift. She’s still working, but we have been from ocean to ocean on motorcycle before.”
He cited past motorcycle trips from Iowa to California and to Maine, but he said it will be “way to hot” to ride a motorcycle as grand marshal in this year’s county fair. Anyway, parade event head Hagenson says he’s walking.
“You need to be out on the open road to stay cool on a motorcycle this time of year,” Peterson laughed.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.