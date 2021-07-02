Former Sheriff Peterson named Winnebago County Fair Parade Grand Marshal

“We just feel this is what we need this year coming out of COVID,” Hagenson said. “I’ve gone out to eat with him and he strikes up conversations with everyone. We missed that kind of interaction last year. In my opinion, we need to get back out and start living again.”

Peterson served eight years as county sheriff and was with the sheriff’s department since 1984. Before that he was an officer of the Forest City Police Department between 1977 and 1984. So, he was in law enforcement in the county for nearly 44 years (37 with the sheriff’s office).

“It’s really an honor,” Peterson said of being named parade grand marshal. “I’m happy, proud to do it. I’ve never done anything like this before, so I really don’t know what to expect.”

Peterson officially retired from his Winnebago County Sheriff post and law enforcement altogether on Dec. 31, 2020. The 67-year-old decided not to run for re-election, saying he did the math, another four-year term would have taken him to age 71, and he was ready to make the change.

“I like to think that I did a good job,” said Peterson. “I want to spend more time with my wife, Mary, and our kids and grandkids."