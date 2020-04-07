Former Rockford coach Torian Wolf takes over Osage football program

“When we went on that state title run, to watch that community come together, and watch them rally behind that group of kids, it was just an amazing thing to be a part of,” Wolf said. “It was such an honor to kind of be the face of it and have all of that support.”

One of the biggest draws for Wolf to the Osage program is that it plays 11-man football. Wolf obviously adjusted well to the 8-man game at Rockford, but is excited to be coaching an 11-man squad again, which he describes as his “comfort area.”

“That is kind of my wheelhouse,” Wolf said. “Growing up and playing 11-man in college, that is where I am going to feel most comfortable. It was fun learning 8-man, I really enjoyed it, and it was an exciting challenge. Now I am getting back into my comfort zone, and doing what I know best.”

Fans of Osage football can probably expect to see a more run-heavy offense this coming season than in years past. Last year, the Green Devils finished with the second-most passing yards of any area team, with 2,137 yards through the air. Wolf’s Rockford squad, on the other hand, passed for 975 yards on the season, and ran for 2,117. In the Warriors’ 2018 season, starting quarterback Jacob Staudt rushed for 2,048 yards.