Former Osage author Mary Stibal’s first book launched

Mary E. Stibal said she fondly remembers the Osage Public Library of the 1950’s and ‘60’s and the warm smell of its rooms full of books.
“Oh, I was in love with that building,” she said. “And I can still remember the librarians – Mrs. Nagy and Mrs. Leonard.”
Stibal checked out countless books from the library stacks; so consuming was her love of the printed word that her mom, the late Marian Stibal, “told me that I could not read more than one book a day,” she recalled with a laugh.
Stibal, 70, still loves to read books – but she is also doing her best to stock the library shelves these days.
Her first novel, “A Widow in Pearls,” a mystery set in the world of old Boston money and dark family secrets, was released last month by Level Best Books, and is available on Amazon. And she has two more in the works.
Stibal, who lives in Boston, is no stranger to writing fiction. She found time during her long career as a marketing partnership specialist to write short stories for Yankee Magazine and mystery anthologies, with two of them nominated for national awards.
Stibal recalls that her love of the mystery genre began early.
“I can distinctly remember being so proud of reading my first book that didn’t have pictures,” she said with a chuckle. The book? A Nancy Drew mystery. The series featuring the young detective – the first of several ghost-written by Iowa native Mildred Wirt Benson, and others, beginning in 1930 – spanned over 50 novels.
“Oh, how I admired her,” she said of the young detective. “One of the things about Nancy Drew I loved was that she was a woman who acted on her decisions. Bravely.”
She later had the same passion for mystery novels written by Agatha Christie, who Stibal called “masterful … the queen” of the mystery genre.
The early seeds of hard work and focus were planted by her mother who, despite the death of her husband at an early age, was resolute in her intention to raise her 11 children by herself. Thanks to Marian – who earned her teaching license so she could get a job as a teacher -- the family unit remained strong and all the children earned college degrees. The family today remains close and Stibal visits Osage regularly.
“I’ll be back in July,” she said. “The first thing I’ll do is visit my mom and dad’s graves; the second thing I’ll do is visit the farm” near New Haven where she and her siblings were raised.
Her mother, she said, was one of her best early influences – even when she or her siblings were misbehaving.
“My mom never raised her voice,” Stibal. “All she had to do was give us ‘The Look,’ and we knew” she meant business.
Stibal attended North Iowa Area Community College with the initial goal of earning a journalism degree. But her classes subsequently sparked an interest in history, a love she pursued when she later began classes at the University of Iowa as a history major.
Stibal attended college against the backdrop of the late 1960’s and early 1970’s, but quit her classes and decided to travel.
She became a "hippie” and traveled all over the world, she said. She eventually settled in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She completed a degree at Harvard Extension School and then began work with a start-up company, building a career as a marketing partnership specialist. She continues to be a consultant in the field.
That first attempt at writing a novel did not attract a publisher. Although she loved writing the book, she also came to see its flaws with the help of online courses by writer and teacher Mary Buckham. She credits Buckham with helping her recognize the weaker areas of her plot structure.
“It is like building a house,” she said. “You have to build it room by room or it doesn’t work,” she said. “And I learned that … writing a book is like having a diamond in the rough; you polish, polish, polish.”
Her next effort was “The Widow in Pearls,” which was immediately accepted by Level Best, who wanted not only her submission, but two more books as well. All three will feature a recurring character, Madeline Lane.
“I was elated,” she said, and not at all intimidated by the challenge of writing two more novels. “I couldn’t wait to get started.”
Although successful at writing short stories, she dismisses the notion held by some that short stories are more difficult to write than novels.
“Short stories are like a date; writing an entire book is like a marriage,” she said. “With short stories, you are just capturing a short period of time,” while sustaining all elements throughout a book is far more challenging.
And if those books are mysteries, the challenge may be even greater. The genre has changed over the years, she said.
“The action today has to be fast; there has to be a compelling reason for readers to continue reading” past the first few pages, she added. “You need to draw them in quickly or readers today won’t read on. You can’t take two chapters” to give readers a reason to stay with the story.
Much of her time today is taken up with her writing. She has begun to write her second book and will follow that with a rewriting of her first novel that did not sell – “A Duchess in Rubies.”
“Obviously, I’ll be doing some things differently,” she said, but is looking forward to that challenge, too.
This time, you could say, the “Rubies” will have more polish. A lot more.
“This time,” she said, “I know what I’m doing.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!