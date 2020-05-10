Former Osage author Mary Stibal’s first book launched

“Oh, how I admired her,” she said of the young detective. “One of the things about Nancy Drew I loved was that she was a woman who acted on her decisions. Bravely.”

She later had the same passion for mystery novels written by Agatha Christie, who Stibal called “masterful … the queen” of the mystery genre.

The early seeds of hard work and focus were planted by her mother who, despite the death of her husband at an early age, was resolute in her intention to raise her 11 children by herself. Thanks to Marian – who earned her teaching license so she could get a job as a teacher -- the family unit remained strong and all the children earned college degrees. The family today remains close and Stibal visits Osage regularly.

“I’ll be back in July,” she said. “The first thing I’ll do is visit my mom and dad’s graves; the second thing I’ll do is visit the farm” near New Haven where she and her siblings were raised.

Her mother, she said, was one of her best early influences – even when she or her siblings were misbehaving.

“My mom never raised her voice,” Stibal. “All she had to do was give us ‘The Look,’ and we knew” she meant business.