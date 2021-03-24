Former Forest City school bus driver charged with OWI, child endangerment

A school bus driver for the Forest City School District has resigned after being charged with operating while intoxicated and child endangerment while transporting students.
On March 16, the Forest City School Board approved the resignation of the driver, Rebecca Anne Spencer, 44, from the Forest City Community School District.
The resignation stems from Spencer's arrest on the morning of March 12 while she was was transporting Forest City school children to another educational setting in a school district van.
She was stopped by law enforcement and taken into custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. Everyone being transported in the vehicle, including the driver, was safe and no injuries occurred.
According to Sgt. Keith Duenow of the Iowa State Patrol District 8 office in Mason City, Spencer was charged with OWI and child endangerment.
Duenow said in his report that Spencer was pulled over and arrested on County Road B14, just east of Apple Avenue in western Cerro Gordo County at about 8:03 a.m. on March 12.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Cerro County District Court, Spencer was transporting children in a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan, which is a school van of the Forest City School District, when she was stopped for a speed violation.
The complaint stated that three minor children were being transported in the van and the state trooper detected the odor of alcoholic coming from the defendant, who was observed with bloodshot and watery eyes. The defendant admitted to drinking alcohol the previous night.
According to the complaint, Spencer submitted to field sobriety tests and failed them. She then submitted to a preliminary breath test with a result of 0.292 percent alcohol concentration. She also submitted to a breath sample, with a result of 0.244 percent.
According to Iowa state law, non-commercial drivers over the age of 21 are considered legally drunk when their blood alcohol level is .08 or more.
Drivers of commercial vehicles are legally drunk when their blood alcohol level is .04 percent or greater. In Iowa, school bus drivers are commercial drivers.
Spencer is charged with four aggravated misdemeanors, one count of 2nd offense OWI and three counts of child endangerment. Her prior OWI conviction occurred on Sept. 20, 2016.
The matter has been submitted to the Cerro Gordo County Attorney, where Spencer is scheduled to be arraigned on April 6.
Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said in a statement that the conduct alleged in the case is not tolerated, but that the school district thoroughly investigates any report that raises concerns about the conduct of a staff member.
Spencer was placed on administrative leave prior to approval of her resignation following the initial investigation.
Lehmann said that the Forest City Community School District fully cooperated with law enforcement officials.
