Former Forest City school bus driver charged with OWI, child endangerment

The complaint stated that three minor children were being transported in the van and the state trooper detected the odor of alcoholic coming from the defendant, who was observed with bloodshot and watery eyes. The defendant admitted to drinking alcohol the previous night.

According to the complaint, Spencer submitted to field sobriety tests and failed them. She then submitted to a preliminary breath test with a result of 0.292 percent alcohol concentration. She also submitted to a breath sample, with a result of 0.244 percent.

According to Iowa state law, non-commercial drivers over the age of 21 are considered legally drunk when their blood alcohol level is .08 or more.

Drivers of commercial vehicles are legally drunk when their blood alcohol level is .04 percent or greater. In Iowa, school bus drivers are commercial drivers.

Spencer is charged with four aggravated misdemeanors, one count of 2nd offense OWI and three counts of child endangerment. Her prior OWI conviction occurred on Sept. 20, 2016.

The matter has been submitted to the Cerro Gordo County Attorney, where Spencer is scheduled to be arraigned on April 6.