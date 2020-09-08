YMCA rolling out more STEM programming

“We wouldn’t be doing this program without them. I mean, they have been an intregal piece of this all the way through, and although MBI is giving us $30,000, the amount of materials and time and just what Kingland Construction has invested into this, it’s pushing more like $50,000 or $60,000.”

Parcher said he and Reynolds can only do so much and only have so much knowledge and experience when it comes to STEM programming, so they are so reliant on experts in the community to step up and lead some of these programs.

“We can’t do everything,” he said. “We can facilitate it and plan it, but as far as teaching these kids, they deserve to learn from somebody who really truly understands whatever the material is.”

Fostering relationships between young kids and professionals in the community is a big part of these STEM programs and could be the most important piece that comes out of these programs, Reynolds said.

While it’s great to have these programs returning to the Y, Reynolds said they are watching the schools and the COVID-19 numbers closely to see if they need to shut them down again.