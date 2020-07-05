Winnebago Ride for Relay, related events raise $55,000

Though the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Relay for Life events in Winnebago county to change tactics, the event was still successful.
Winnebago County Relay for Life chose to do a Ride for Relay, in which participants drove around town, listening to the speakers and the names of people on the luminaria.
The Ride for Relay event had 75 vehicles, including 11 corporate sponsors, and 175 registered participants, including 26 survivors.
Currently, they received more than $6,500 in donations that evening and $2,700 in luminaria sales for the event, with donations still coming in, according to Winnebago County Relay for Life Publicity Co-Chair Sheila Davis.
Davis said they also had $25,000 in donations during the week of the Ride for Relay in addition to the $10,135 reported this past week raised by the Court House Team.
“Including other fund raisers and donations prior to the ride and with this very successful event, we have raised over $55,000 so far this year,” Davis said.
Since the team formed in 2002, the Court House Team has brought in donations of $160,000, with $10,135 of that raised just this year.
The team has 11 members, six of whom are cancer survivors, team chairman Sara Uetz said.
“It is vitally important to each of us to contribute to the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life to promote the great research they do to develop treatments and cures, as well as for the wonderful resource materials and support they provide to those battling cancer,” Uetz said.
The Court House Team raised funds through the “Cans for a Cure” drop-off sites for can and bottle redemption in both Forest City and Lake Mills, made bracelets signifying different types of cancers, and raised money through turning in grocery receipts for Hy-Vee in Forest City and David’s Foods in Lake Mills.
Normally, they would also fundraise through a raffle of a quilt donated by Shelly Robson, a member of the team and owner of the Quilted Forest in Forest City, but they did not do that this year due to the pandemic.
Winnebago County Relay for Life will continue to raise funds for the year 2020 with a goal of $70,000, Davis said, and donations may still be made through September by dropping them off or mailing them to either TSB or MBT banks in any of their locations.
“We still have a great opportunity, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, to make a real difference in the fight against cancer by funding all-important research and supporting those in the fight against cancer,” she said.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
