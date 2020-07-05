Winnebago Ride for Relay, related events raise $55,000

“It is vitally important to each of us to contribute to the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life to promote the great research they do to develop treatments and cures, as well as for the wonderful resource materials and support they provide to those battling cancer,” Uetz said.

The Court House Team raised funds through the “Cans for a Cure” drop-off sites for can and bottle redemption in both Forest City and Lake Mills, made bracelets signifying different types of cancers, and raised money through turning in grocery receipts for Hy-Vee in Forest City and David’s Foods in Lake Mills.

Normally, they would also fundraise through a raffle of a quilt donated by Shelly Robson, a member of the team and owner of the Quilted Forest in Forest City, but they did not do that this year due to the pandemic.

Winnebago County Relay for Life will continue to raise funds for the year 2020 with a goal of $70,000, Davis said, and donations may still be made through September by dropping them off or mailing them to either TSB or MBT banks in any of their locations.

“We still have a great opportunity, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, to make a real difference in the fight against cancer by funding all-important research and supporting those in the fight against cancer,” she said.

Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.

