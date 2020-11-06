Winnebago County sheriff-elect Hepperly seeks to increase local community outreach

According to Hepperly, the department will continue its participation with other counties on the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force and Hepperly would like to establish participation with the Iowa Narcotics Officers Association as well.

He also cited a need to work to overcome an increased threat to public safety due to increased mental health challenges and special needs persons. He would like to provide more “de-escalation training” for officers and is working on initial plans for possibly expanding any such training to other departments as well.

Hepperly has lived in Thompson since joining the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department in May 1992. The Mason City High School graduate was a Mason City reserve police officer and received law enforcement training at North Iowa Area Community College.

He was a jailor and Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy as well as a correctional officer before joining the Manly police force for several years, while earning his Iowa Law Enforcement Academy credentials.

“I would say I am a very social person and I have been a good point of contact for the Sheriff’s Office on a wide range of issues over the years,” said Hepperly. “I come from a long line of law enforcement officers in my family. It has been a family business.”