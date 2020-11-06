Winnebago County sheriff-elect Hepperly seeks to increase local community outreach

Following more than 28 years in the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and a narrow defeat in his first run for sheriff in 2016, sheriff-elect Steve Hepperly plans to keep the department moving forward.
Hepperly promises continued improvement of programs and technologies as well as more public communications and education in the ongoing fight against crime and violence.
The Democratic Sheriff-elect Hepperly noted that many citizens, fellow co-workers and peers, including EMS and firefighters, encouraged him to run again for Sheriff. That support helped propel him to 55 percent of the vote in an election night win over Republican Michael Droessler.
Hepperly said he plans a proactive approach of education and even more interaction with the public and youth in the county to stay ahead of rising national crime trends.
“We need more news and public relations,” said Hepperly. “We should also best utilize social media and media platforms.”
Hepperly said he also plans for a website and Facebook page to help increase positive community presence and participation. He stated that the department will expand upon its community policing and team approaches.
He noted that national protests and violence can have a ripple effect locally, but stated that all officers in Winnebago County strive to treat all people well and fairly in every situation. Hepperly cited a high level of officer training for such concerns and the positive impacts of community connections already well established, including with children and Senior Citizens.
According to Hepperly, the department will continue its participation with other counties on the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force and Hepperly would like to establish participation with the Iowa Narcotics Officers Association as well.
He also cited a need to work to overcome an increased threat to public safety due to increased mental health challenges and special needs persons. He would like to provide more “de-escalation training” for officers and is working on initial plans for possibly expanding any such training to other departments as well.
Hepperly has lived in Thompson since joining the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department in May 1992. The Mason City High School graduate was a Mason City reserve police officer and received law enforcement training at North Iowa Area Community College.
He was a jailor and Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy as well as a correctional officer before joining the Manly police force for several years, while earning his Iowa Law Enforcement Academy credentials.
“I would say I am a very social person and I have been a good point of contact for the Sheriff’s Office on a wide range of issues over the years,” said Hepperly. “I come from a long line of law enforcement officers in my family. It has been a family business.”
Hepperly’s wife, Michelle, has worked in the Finance Department at Forest City Ford for about 20 years. The couple has a daughter, Jessica, and her husband Trevor, who live in Ledyard with daughters Emma, 5, and Evelyn “Evie,” 2. The Hepperlys’ son, Cameron, is active in the Army Military Police in Fort Carson, Colorado. Cameron and his wife Kendra, a retired Army Chaplain, are expecting a baby very soon.
“So, I was going to have a big November regardless of the outcome of the election,” said Hepperly.
In 2018, Hepperly retired from 25 years of service as a volunteer fireman. He has also served as a law enforcement representative on Winnebago County’s task force for underage substance abuse.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. You can reach him at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
