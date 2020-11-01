Winnebago County sheriff candidate: Steve Hepperly

After 28 years as deputy sheriff of Winnebago County, Steve Hepperly has many ideas on how to productively run law enforcement in his county. He’s taking those ideas and running on them for the position of Winnebago County sheriff.
Hepperly comes from a long line of family who worked in law enforcement. According to him, many people asked him to run for sheriff. And he feels it is the right thing to do after three decades of his work.
“I’m an open book and I look people in the eye,” Hepperly said. “That’s where these people have come to me because I have that trust and I have that rapport and they want me to run to be their sheriff.”
Maybe the biggest issue that Hepperly will address if he were to be elected is public engagement.
“I really want us to be a lot more transparent with the public,” Hepperly said. “Bring programs that we haven’t done and some training that we haven’t done. Do the things we’re not doing.”
Some of those things include sending out press releases and utilizing the media in a time where social media is so important. One way Hepperly says will strengthen public engagement is working closely with schools in the communities of Winnebago.
“With the public perception, I want kids to know who we are and to feel comfortable coming up to us,” Hepperly said. “Know us not just as a badge, but as a person. Any public program and things that are going on, have our office be more involved and avail ourselves to the public better.”
Hepperly has a list of things he would like to see get done if he were elected. He wants the county to get involved more with Waldorf University. He wants to work closely with Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.). He would like to make his officers part of the Iowa Narcotics Officers Association.
According to Hepperly, you can never have too much training in the profession of law enforcement.
“These are not new programs,” Hepperly said. “If I could plagiarize in some form or fashion off other programs that I have seen. Just things that we’re not doing in the county.”
Hepperly wants to make sure the department changes with the times. As mentioned before, social media can be used as an important tool for the department. At the same time, it can be detrimental – as many crimes are happening online.
“We’ve got a lot of younger guys and they’re really technological savvy,” Hepperly said. “Utilize them to that strength because that’s where a lot of our crime is going these days.”
This is not the first time that Hepperly has run for the position. In 2016, he lost by 22 votes to Dave Peterson.
Armed with a good attitude and new ideas, Hepperly is hoping Winnebago County voters get behind him in November.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.