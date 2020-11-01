Winnebago County sheriff candidate: Steve Hepperly

After 28 years as deputy sheriff of Winnebago County, Steve Hepperly has many ideas on how to productively run law enforcement in his county. He’s taking those ideas and running on them for the position of Winnebago County sheriff.

Hepperly comes from a long line of family who worked in law enforcement. According to him, many people asked him to run for sheriff. And he feels it is the right thing to do after three decades of his work.

“I’m an open book and I look people in the eye,” Hepperly said. “That’s where these people have come to me because I have that trust and I have that rapport and they want me to run to be their sheriff.”

Maybe the biggest issue that Hepperly will address if he were to be elected is public engagement.

“I really want us to be a lot more transparent with the public,” Hepperly said. “Bring programs that we haven’t done and some training that we haven’t done. Do the things we’re not doing.”

Some of those things include sending out press releases and utilizing the media in a time where social media is so important. One way Hepperly says will strengthen public engagement is working closely with schools in the communities of Winnebago.