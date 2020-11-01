Winnebago County sheriff candidate: Michael Droessler

As far as in the department, Droessler is hoping to utilize communication better between his officers. He also hopes to continue the good relationship between Winnebago’s department and surrounding county departments.

Another issue that voters are worried about is the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic. Droessler says, like other professions, Winnebago’s department is adhering to the right precautions.

“As far as us, if we go to ambulance calls and stuff like that, obviously we mask up,” Droessler said. “Otherwise, we take safety precautions. We get sanitizer, we wipe stuff down all the time. I don’t know what else we can do. I want to keep my officers safe and healthy obviously.”

Droessler would be replacing Peterson, who has endorsed his candidacy in a letter to the editor. Droessler not only filled in as sheriff when Peterson was out, but also as jail administrator when that person was leaving – on top of his role as chief deputy.

“I’ve gotten good praise from fellow co-workers during the time I was acting sheriff while Sheriff Peterson was gone,” Droessler said.

Droessler enjoys living and working in Winnebago County and hopes that voters give him a chance to run the department in the upcoming election.