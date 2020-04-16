Winnebago County pledges $145K to conservation center

Schwartz said one of the deciding factors on getting a CAT grant is the support the county shows for the project through the pledges in addition to the quality of the project.

As the conservation board is fundraising, some work has been completed on the center, with the site prep and excavation and the septic system completed last fall, which cost about $191,000, but Schwartz said they won’t start construction until they have all the money.

Schwartz said by doing the site prep and septic themselves, they saved about $250,000 from what their engineers and architect estimated.

The CAT grant will pay a percentage of the actual project costs starting the day it’s awarded going forward, according to Schwartz.

The plan is to let bids in July this year, though it’s contingent upon the CAT grant being approved, and the project can possibly start construction in the fall with a hopeful grand opening in early 2021.

When built, the center will allow residents of the county to experience new cultural and educational activities and programming and provide a new meeting space in addition to enhancing the quality of life for area residents and providing a new attraction to people outside the county and so creating a potential economic opportunity, according to the resolution.