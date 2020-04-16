Winnebago County pledges $145K to conservation center

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors pledged $145,000 to the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s Environmental Education Center project.
The supervisors agreed to use tax increment financing money from fiscal year 2021 to fund the project.
Last week, the conservation board asked the supervisors to endorse the project and commit a sum of money to the education center to be used as a match for Community Attraction and Tourism money that the conservation board plans to apply for this year, but the supervisors did not make a decision because they weren’t sure how much they could pledge.
While the conservation board is dedicating $225,000 to the project, the CAT grant requires the board of supervisors to approve some amount of money as well.
The conservation board has raised about $1.1 million, a little more than 80 percent of its goal of $1.2 million to construct the center, though the whole project can cost as much as $1.3 million.
Conservation board President Robert Schwartz said they need about $345,792 more, which includes more than $100,000 in furnishings.
The CAT grant could give up to 20 percent of the project costs, which could bring in around $200,000 for the project, not including expenditures already incurred, if approved, possibly leaving $120,000 to $150,000 left, according to Schwartz.
Schwartz said one of the deciding factors on getting a CAT grant is the support the county shows for the project through the pledges in addition to the quality of the project.
As the conservation board is fundraising, some work has been completed on the center, with the site prep and excavation and the septic system completed last fall, which cost about $191,000, but Schwartz said they won’t start construction until they have all the money.
Schwartz said by doing the site prep and septic themselves, they saved about $250,000 from what their engineers and architect estimated.
The CAT grant will pay a percentage of the actual project costs starting the day it’s awarded going forward, according to Schwartz.
The plan is to let bids in July this year, though it’s contingent upon the CAT grant being approved, and the project can possibly start construction in the fall with a hopeful grand opening in early 2021.
When built, the center will allow residents of the county to experience new cultural and educational activities and programming and provide a new meeting space in addition to enhancing the quality of life for area residents and providing a new attraction to people outside the county and so creating a potential economic opportunity, according to the resolution.
Supervisor Terry Durby there are a lot of times the county can use the center for their purposes as well, such as holding meetings that have too many people attending to be in the board room.
“I that’s a pretty good location for us to be able to have access to,” he said.
Schwartz said area school districts have also agreed to support the project and have committed funds to it, and area cities are also starting to jump on board.
“We’ve got over two dozen resolutions and letters of support from the communities, schools and then individuals and businesses as well,” he said.
The CAT grant application is due May 15, and Schwartz said the conservation board completed its application April 15.
