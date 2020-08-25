Winnebago County LEC issues getting attention

Work is getting done on the two-year-old Winnebago County Law Enforcement Center to rectify the security and maintenance issues within the facility that were brought up back in January.
The plan for the new jail began about 8 years ago and cost more than $4.7 million to build the jail with 40 beds.
Midwest Construction Consultants in Houghton was the general contractor, and AIA in Bennington, Nebraska, designed the facility.
Construction on the jail finished in 2018, and after two years, at the Board of Supervisors meeting Jan. 14, jail administrator Rick Caldwell told the supervisors about some issues that were happening with the jail.
A faulty door-lock system, in which the security panels on the door that indicate whether or not it is locked do not register properly and sometimes incorrectly indicate a door is unlocked, was one of the biggest concerns.
Another issue was with the water valves, in which some of the valves were in disrepair and needed to be replaced, but narrow water closets and access paths made a tight fit for an average-sized individual to reach them, making it especially difficult to reach them in the case of an emergency, such as when an inmate tries to flood the place by shoving their clothes down the toilet.
Following the Jan. 14 meeting, the supervisors met in closed sessions five more times to discuss the issues, as it could have gone into litigation.
Since then, Midwest Construction Consultants and the plumbers have worked on the issues in the jail, replacing the plumbing solenoids, which control the shutoffs of the water valves, and absorbing the costs, according to John Hansen, president and owner of Midwest Construction Consultants.
In open forum during their Aug. 18 meeting, the Board of Supervisors called Hansen for an update on what they were doing in the jail.
In addition to replacing the solenoids that have gone bad in the door locks, Hansen said they added additional smaller solenoids in the bathroom areas so that individual units can be shut down and not two whole cell blocks in case of emergency or repairs.
Smaller, one-inch solenoids are also easier and less expensive to replace than one large two-inch solenoid that would require shutting off two whole cell blocks and is in a difficult-to-reach place, Hansen said.
“If you put the one-inch solenoids on there, they’re like $250 to replace,” Hansen said. “If you have to replace a two-inch you’d be close to $1,000, so what I would recommend is we put the one-inch on the multiple lines down low where if you need to maintenance them or if one goes bad, that you’re just replacing a one-inch, which is a lot less expensive, than trying to climb up in the ceiling to replace a two-inch at three times the cost, and that shuts off a whole block.”
Midwest will also work on replacing or repairing some door position switches, which indicate when a door is closed and locked, that have been worn out, according to Hansen.
Since they’re used consistently and are put through a lot of wear from the heavy doors opening, slamming shut and locking several times a day, Hansen said they can last between two to five years, depending on the usage.
“The thing is they’re very particular, so there is an adjustment on them that you can fool with, and sometimes you can take them all apart and put them back together,” Hansen said.
Sometimes, excess usage or a bad switch can cause them to break earlier than the expected lifetime, such as two in the county jail that had worn out cams and broken gears, according to Hansen.
“You know, you’d think that someone would have designed or found something that’s much more reliable than that in a place that’s supposed to be locked,” Supervisor Chairperson Bill Jensvold said.
To keep up with the maintenance on the door position switches and locks, Midwest will teach Kevin Williams, who works in maintenance for the jail, how to take a lock apart and make the necessary adjustments when a switch acts up.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
