Winnebago County LEC issues getting attention

Midwest will also work on replacing or repairing some door position switches, which indicate when a door is closed and locked, that have been worn out, according to Hansen.

Since they’re used consistently and are put through a lot of wear from the heavy doors opening, slamming shut and locking several times a day, Hansen said they can last between two to five years, depending on the usage.

“The thing is they’re very particular, so there is an adjustment on them that you can fool with, and sometimes you can take them all apart and put them back together,” Hansen said.

Sometimes, excess usage or a bad switch can cause them to break earlier than the expected lifetime, such as two in the county jail that had worn out cams and broken gears, according to Hansen.

“You know, you’d think that someone would have designed or found something that’s much more reliable than that in a place that’s supposed to be locked,” Supervisor Chairperson Bill Jensvold said.

To keep up with the maintenance on the door position switches and locks, Midwest will teach Kevin Williams, who works in maintenance for the jail, how to take a lock apart and make the necessary adjustments when a switch acts up.

Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.

