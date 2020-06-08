Winnebago County joins new mental health region starting July 1

Starting July 1, Winnebago County will leave the County Social Services mental health region and join the Northwest Iowa Care Connections mental health region.
“It’s just good to finally have a direction,” Supervisor Terry Durby said. “I think we feel confident we’re making the right decision. It’s all in the best interest of the people we’re serving and the people of Winnebago County.”
Kossuth and Worth counties will also join the NICC, making it a six-county region with Palo Alto, Osceola and Clay counties starting July 1.
“It’s a lot more manageable for us,” Durby said. “At least we’ll have a say on the board. We’re half the votes from over this way, rather than three out of the 22.”
For the past couple of years, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors has been frustrated with its current 22-county mental health region, CSS, as 55 percent of the money received from all the counties goes to Black Hawk County, according to Supervisor Chairman Bill Jensvold.
“They [CSS] like to spend a lot of money, and my guess would be that since we’ve been in CSS that Winnebago County has put in $1.5 million into CSS that they saw nothing back for in care for their own people,” he said.
Last year, Winnebago County tried to form its own mental health region with Hancock, Kossuth and Worth counties, but legislative parameters made that venture unrealistic.
After declaring their intent to leave CSS again in November, Jensvold said they made requests to join two other mental health regions, one of which was NICC, which was originally a five-county region but lost two counties to other regions.
In January, NICC held the final vote and decided to move forward with allowing the three new counties into the region.
All three counties had to terminate their 28E sharing agreements with CSS and sign new ones with NICC, make the policy manual and accept the bylaws of the new mental health region.
“Now it’ll go to a final vote to them to accept us into the region, because all 28Es have been signed now, so it’s just a matter of waiting now,” Jensvold said.
With the change of mental health regions, services will also change, though all the core ones, such as mental health outpatient therapy and day rehabilitation, will remain the same as those are provided in every county.
New service contracts with all the providers in Winnebago County to get the agencies approved for services will need to be drawn up and signed as well, according to Winnebago-Hancock-Worth Social Services Sandy Mireles.
“That’s the big thing right now and to make sure services continue for the clients that we currently have,” she said.
Mireles said clients who use the services have received notices of the region change, and if a service is not a part of the new region it will probably be terminated, with the exception of electronic payment services.
Currently, NICC does not offer case management, health homes and sub-acute one to five beds, and it is developing services in community crisis stabilization, access center and access service network, intensive residential services, sub-acute over six beds, assertive community treatment, civil commitment pre-screening, peer self-help drop-in centers and a transitional living program.
Jensvold said because the county’s money won’t be mostly going to Black Hawk County to take care of their citizens anymore, Winnebago County will be able to take better care of its own people and have it cost less.
“The goal to save the money – that wasn’t the goal, saving the money isn’t the goal,” he said. “Having the money spent on our own citizens is the goal.”
