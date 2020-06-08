Winnebago County joins new mental health region starting July 1

After declaring their intent to leave CSS again in November, Jensvold said they made requests to join two other mental health regions, one of which was NICC, which was originally a five-county region but lost two counties to other regions.

In January, NICC held the final vote and decided to move forward with allowing the three new counties into the region.

All three counties had to terminate their 28E sharing agreements with CSS and sign new ones with NICC, make the policy manual and accept the bylaws of the new mental health region.

“Now it’ll go to a final vote to them to accept us into the region, because all 28Es have been signed now, so it’s just a matter of waiting now,” Jensvold said.

With the change of mental health regions, services will also change, though all the core ones, such as mental health outpatient therapy and day rehabilitation, will remain the same as those are provided in every county.

New service contracts with all the providers in Winnebago County to get the agencies approved for services will need to be drawn up and signed as well, according to Winnebago-Hancock-Worth Social Services Sandy Mireles.