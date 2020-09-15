Winnebago County has brief brush with the DNR

The trees near the Rice Lake Country Club have been in need of some serious trimming for the last few months at least, according to passersby.
While Winnebago County tried to do the work on 235th Avenue in Lake Mills, the road that leads to the golf course, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources claimed the county couldn’t because the road is surrounded on both sides by the Rice Lake State Park.
“There was some confusion on who owned the right-of-way for the road that goes out there,” Supervisor Terry Durby said.
The county has an agreement with the country club owners that every one or two years the county will maintain the road, which is also owned by the golf course, according to Durby.
The trees on either side of the road were encroaching on the road, though, creating a hazard on a blind curve near the Isaak Walton Building, Durby said.
“People walk out there a lot and they’re feeling unsafe walking down that road when you couldn’t see around the corner,” he said.
When the county tried to remedy the issue, the DNR challenged the county, saying they were in control of the right-of-way and the county could not do that, Durby said.
“Every information that I have says that Rice Lake Country Club owns that land,” Supervisor Mike Stensrud said.
The issue came up about five or six weeks ago, and since then the supervisors have been investigating who owns that right-of-way.
“They have no documentation that says they do, so we’re just going to proceed with what it shows on our rolls that Rice Lake Country Club owns that part of the road and we’ll maintain it to what they want us to do,” Durby said.
Some of the trees in the area have grown rather large, and while some can be trimmed with a skid loader or brush cutter, others will probably need to be cut down and cleaned out, according to Durby.
County engineer Scott Meinders said he’s seen surveys showing right-of-ways through there but has not found any actual dedications for the right-of-way.
“I think it’s something that would be worthwhile to kind of clean up with a surveyor and an attorney maybe,” he said.
Since the county always takes care of the road, and there appears to be a normal 66-feet right-of-way, Meinders said it seems like the county would be in charge of the right-of-way.
Durby said if the DNR wants to challenge what the county is doing, that’d be fine and the county could probably prove that the DNR has no documentation saying they own the right-of-way in that area.
“We’re not trying to raise any stink or anything,” Durby said. “We’re just trying to create a safer route for people.”
Since the county is currently working on the rest of construction going on, Durby said he estimated work on the trees to start sometime in the fall.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!