Winnebago County has brief brush with the DNR

The issue came up about five or six weeks ago, and since then the supervisors have been investigating who owns that right-of-way.

“They have no documentation that says they do, so we’re just going to proceed with what it shows on our rolls that Rice Lake Country Club owns that part of the road and we’ll maintain it to what they want us to do,” Durby said.

Some of the trees in the area have grown rather large, and while some can be trimmed with a skid loader or brush cutter, others will probably need to be cut down and cleaned out, according to Durby.

County engineer Scott Meinders said he’s seen surveys showing right-of-ways through there but has not found any actual dedications for the right-of-way.

“I think it’s something that would be worthwhile to kind of clean up with a surveyor and an attorney maybe,” he said.

Since the county always takes care of the road, and there appears to be a normal 66-feet right-of-way, Meinders said it seems like the county would be in charge of the right-of-way.

Durby said if the DNR wants to challenge what the county is doing, that’d be fine and the county could probably prove that the DNR has no documentation saying they own the right-of-way in that area.