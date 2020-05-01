Winnebago County Extension hires new youth coordinator

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Winnebago County Extension Council has hired Lexi Bodzioch as the new county youth coordinator at the Winnebago County ISU Extension and Outreach office in Thompson.

Bodzioch, a resident of Thompson, began her duties as the Winnebago County Youth Coordinator on May 4.

“We are excited to have Lexi join the team in the Winnebago County Extension Office. Lexi has experience with marketing and working with both youth and the public. She will bring creativity and excitement to our programs as we continue to grow our programs and outreach,” said Ashley Throne, manager of the Winnebago County Extension Office.

As the county youth coordinator, Bodzioch will be responsible for county coordination of ISU Extension and Outreach youth programs. She will work with our countywide 4-H Clubs, Volunteer Management, Clover Kids, After-school and summer programs.

Additional ISU Extension and Outreach resources are available at www.extension.iastate.edu/winnebago

