Winnebago County election equipment to be tested

The Winnebago County Auditor's Office will hold a public test of the vote-tabulating equipment that will be used for the June 2 primary election.
The test will be held at the auditor's office in the Winnebago County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday, May 13.
Anyone who is interested is invited to attend.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
Grace Zaplatynsky
