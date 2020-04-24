You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Winnebago County election equipment to be tested
0 comments

Winnebago County election equipment to be tested

{{featured_button_text}}

The Winnebago County Auditor's Office will hold a public test of the vote-tabulating equipment that will be used for the June 2 primary election.

The test will be held at the auditor's office in the Winnebago County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday, May 13.

Anyone who is interested is invited to attend.

Winnebago county courthouse

Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News