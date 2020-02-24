Winnebago County Court proceedings for week of Feb. 17

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of Feb. 17:

Brandon Michael Charlson, 11/15/1978, Lake Mills, pleaded guilty to “Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on June 17, 2019. Charlson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

William Michael Oleson, 3/5/1987, Mankato, MN, pleaded guilty to “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 19, 2017. Oleson was ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.

Dustin James Olson, 11/19/1981, Rake, pleaded guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on October 19, 2019. Olson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended.

Scott Alexander Simonds, 12/20/1990, Cresco, pleaded guilty to “Lottery Forgery or Fraud,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 13, 2019. Simonds is scheduled to be sentenced on April 3, 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0