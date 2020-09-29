Winnebago County Court proceedings for Sept. 14, Sept. 21

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of Sept. 14 and Sept. 21:
Dawn Marie Baker, 7/13/1980, Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 16, 2020. Baker was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,875.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Baker was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Baker’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Joshua Michael Wilson, 5/28/1991, Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 3, 2020. Wilson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Wilson was ordered to follow through with any substance abuse treatment recommendations. Wilson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Ashley Gwen Collins, 7/15/1991, pleaded guilty to “Assault Causing Bodily Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 30, 2019. Collins was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Collins was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services.
Christopher Wayne Kackley, 11/22/1980, Fort Dodge, had his probation revoked on the charges of Count 1 "Possession of Contraband," a class D felony, and Count 2 "Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)," a serious misdemeanor. For Count 1, Kackley was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. For Count 2, Kackley was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00, applicable surcharges and court costs.
Carrie Ineson Dirks Foley, 3/12/1974, Dows, had her deferred judgment revoked on the charge of “Fraudulent Practice in the Second Degree,” a class D felony. Dirks Foley was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Dirks Foley was placed on probation for 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.
