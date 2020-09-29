Winnebago County Court proceedings for Sept. 14, Sept. 21

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of Sept. 14 and Sept. 21:

Dawn Marie Baker, 7/13/1980, Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 16, 2020. Baker was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,875.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Baker was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Baker’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Joshua Michael Wilson, 5/28/1991, Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 3, 2020. Wilson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Wilson was ordered to follow through with any substance abuse treatment recommendations. Wilson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.