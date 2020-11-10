Winnebago County Court proceedings for Oct. 26, Nov. 2

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of Oct. 26, Nov. 2:
Kyria Idarmis Bautista Roldan, 4/28/1989, Albert Lea, MN, pled guilty to Count 2 “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 4 “Eluding,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on February 24, 2020. For Count 2, Bautista Roldan was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 7 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended. For Count 4, Bautista Roldan was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 7 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs.
Bautista Roldan was placed on probation for a period of two (2) years to the Department of Correctional Services. The jail sentences were ordered to run concurrently.
Felipe Jose Gonzalez, Jr., 1/31/1993, Fertile, pled guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on February 1, 2020. Gonzalez was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Gonzalez was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation prior to sentencing and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Rose Marie Mace, 4/25/1989, Forest City, pled guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol on January 29, 2019. Mace was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs.
Adam Willis Purchase, 3/19/1988, Forest City, pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony, and Count 3 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on April 18, 2020. Purchase is scheduled to be sentenced on December 15, 2020.
Michael Isiah Schenker, 5/24/1995, Forest City, entered an Alford plea to “False Report of Indicatable Offense to a Public Entity,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on May 7, 2020. Schenker was sentenced to serve 40 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs.
