Winnebago County Court proceedings for Oct. 26, Nov. 2

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of Oct. 26, Nov. 2:

Kyria Idarmis Bautista Roldan, 4/28/1989, Albert Lea, MN, pled guilty to Count 2 “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 4 “Eluding,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on February 24, 2020. For Count 2, Bautista Roldan was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 7 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended. For Count 4, Bautista Roldan was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 7 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs.

Bautista Roldan was placed on probation for a period of two (2) years to the Department of Correctional Services. The jail sentences were ordered to run concurrently.