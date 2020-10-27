Winnebago County Court proceedings for Oct. 19

Michael Louis Schmit, 12/7/1990, Winnebago, MN, pleaded guilty to “Accessory After the Fact,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on October 13, 2019. Schmit was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Schmit was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.

Timothy Mark Seivert, 2/20/1955, Buffalo Center, pleaded guilty to with “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Methamphetamine),” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 15, 2019. Seivert was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Seivert was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Seivert was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Adrian Todd Elton, 2/8/1994, Forest City, was found in contempt of court on his conviction for the two charges of “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry Requirements,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Elton was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail for each count, to run concurrently with one another.

