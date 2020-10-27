Winnebago County Court proceedings for Oct. 19

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of Oct. 19:
Jerome Allen Field, 12/11/1967, Forest City, pleaded guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony,” and Count 3 “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 7, 2020. Field is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1, 2020.
Jerome Allen Field, 12/11/1967, Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Assault on a Peace Officer,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 8, 2020. Field is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1, 2020.
Abby Jo Lundquist, 2/18/1990, pleaded guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on April 23, 2020. Lundquist was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended.
Wayne Arnold Fenney, 11/23/1974, Columbia Heights, MN, pleadws guilty to Count 1 “Operating A Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Interference with Official Acts,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on August 30, 2020. For Count 1, Fenney was sentenced to serve 60 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. For Count 2, Fenney was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences were ordered to run concurrently.
Michael Louis Schmit, 12/7/1990, Winnebago, MN, pleaded guilty to “Accessory After the Fact,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on October 13, 2019. Schmit was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Schmit was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.
Timothy Mark Seivert, 2/20/1955, Buffalo Center, pleaded guilty to with “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Methamphetamine),” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 15, 2019. Seivert was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Seivert was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Seivert was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Adrian Todd Elton, 2/8/1994, Forest City, was found in contempt of court on his conviction for the two charges of “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry Requirements,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Elton was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail for each count, to run concurrently with one another.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!