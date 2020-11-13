Winnebago County Court proceedings for Nov. 9

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of Nov. 9:
Jacob Thomas Brunscheon, 8/19/1987, Forest City, pleaded guilty to three (3) counts of “Contributing to Delinquency,” simple misdemeanors, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department in 2019. For each count, Brunscheon was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 5 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $105.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences would run consecutively. Brunscheon was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services and as a term of probation, Brunscheon was ordered to comply with sex offender treatment.
Trentin Jleon Cologna, 11/25/1998, Mason City, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on October 10, 2019. Cologna was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Cologna was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
