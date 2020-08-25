Winnebago County Court proceedings for Aug.

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of Aug. 10
Adrian Todd Elton, 2/8/1994, Forest City, pleaded guilty “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry Requirements,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 16, 2020. Elton was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 7 day suspended, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended. Elton was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Elton is required to register as a sex offender for an additional 10 years.
Adrian Todd Elton, 2/8/1994, Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry Requirements,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 11, 2020. Elton was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 14 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended. Elton was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Elton is required to register as a sex offender for an additional 10 years. The jail sentences in each case were ordered to run concurrently.
Erik Michael Scott Perry, 12/11/1983, Lake Mills, pleaded guilty to “Delivery of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on November 2, 2019. Perry was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Perry was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Perry was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Scott Shafer, 3/17/1972, Plymouth, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Methamphetamine),” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on June 15, 2020. Shafer is scheduled to be sentenced on October 2, 2020.
