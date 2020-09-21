Winnebago County Court proceedings for Aug. 24, Aug. 31, Sept. 7

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of Aug. 24, Aug. 31, Sept. 7

Scott Alexander Simonds, 12/20/1990, Cresco, had his probation modified on the charge of “Lottery Forgery or Fraud,” a class D felony. Simonds was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.

Barry Dean Van Gerpen, 5/5/1961, Ypsilanti, ND, pleaded guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on June 20, 2020. Van Gerpen was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Van Gerpen was ordered to follow through with any substance abuse treatment recommendations. Van Gerpen’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Emily Louise Loken, 5/5/1993, Britt, had her deferred judgment revoked on the charge of “Forgery,” a class D felony. Loken was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Loken was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional services.

