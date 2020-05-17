Winnebago County Conservation: Keeping babies wild

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Every year, especially in the spring and early summer, we get calls from well-meaning people wanting to know what they should do with the little “orphaned” bird or mammal they have just found. Many people are surprised by our usual answer. We usually tell them to leave it just where it belongs—in the wild.

That’s because young animals are rarely abandoned by their parents. In almost all cases, when you see a baby animal alone, the mother is nearby. In nature, parents need to leave their young occasionally to find food. And when they do, unlike humans, they usually leave their babies alone. But, the young animals are usually well-camouflaged for protection and instinctively know to remain quiet and still while their parents are gone.

Often, it also appears to many people that a young bird has fallen out of its nest. But, most young birds that people come across are simply learning how to fly, under the watchful eye of a nearby parent. No young bird can learn how to fly by sitting in its nest; that is something it learns quickly after hopping out of the nest for the first time. Unfortunately, many well-meaning people take these birds and either put them back in their nest or take them home “to save them.” In most cases, though, the mother is nearby watching over the young bird and, in too many cases, watching people carry off her offspring.