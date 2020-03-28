Winnebago County Conservation: Get out and geocache

So, what exactly is a geocache and what do you do when you find one? Usually, a geocache is a small container of some sort that contains little trinkets (key chains, can cozies, pens, etc.). When you find one, you can take something from it, as long as you trade for something else that you brought along. Of course, you don’t have to trade anything, if you don’t want to; for many people, the fun is just in the search! After finding a cache, though, you can go back to the geocaching.com web site (or app) and log your find. You can also read other people’s logs about that cache.

What makes geocaching so much fun is that you can make it as easy or as challenging as you want, because each cache is listed with a difficulty rating. If you want to find an easy “park and grab” cache, you can. But, if you want to find a more challenging cache that requires a long hike down a park trail, you can do that, too. However you want to do it, geocaching takes you to places you’ve never been before and encourages you to explore! And, be sure to get your family and friends to go along with you so you can all enjoy a little exercise and fresh air together!

If you’d like more information about geocaching, go to the geocaching.com web site and learn more about it. After all, you can’t go wrong with a fun, outdoor activity that requires no previous skill and only a smart phone. If you think it’s something you’d like to try, just create a free account, download the app, and you’re good to go! Then, get out there and enjoy all that Spring has to offer!

