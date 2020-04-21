Winnebago County Conservation: 50 years later, we still benefit from first Earth Day

By the end of that year, the Clean Air Act was passed and the Environmental Protection Agency was formed. Two years later, the Clean Water Act was enacted, and the year after that the Endangered Species Act became law. Over the years, those legislative landmarks made enormous differences and were important catalysts that dramatically improved our environment.

Fifty years later, we are still benefiting from that very first Earth Day. Our air and water are cleaner, we have protected and restored valuable wildlife habitat, and animals such as Bald Eagles have made remarkable comebacks. But, there are still environmental issues that we need to deal with. Wildlife habitat is still declining in many places, pollution is still a problem, and climate change is causing changes to our environment on a global scale. And that’s why, even fifty years later, Earth Day is still important.