Winnebago County Conservation: 50 years later, we still benefit from first Earth Day

In 1962, Rachel Carson’s iconic book “Silent Spring” was published, illustrating the effects of pollution in our environment. It sold over 500,000 copies and was heralded as a masterpiece that communicated important scientific knowledge to ordinary people. Thanks to that book, people all over the world began to have a greater appreciation for the complexity of our environment and the need to protect it.
Seven years after that book was published, a massive oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, further exemplified the need to better protect our environment. So, the next year, in 1970, Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson, inspired by the enthusiasm of the anti-war movement of the time, thought maybe that same energy could be utilized to garner support for environmental stewardship. He recruited California Congressman Pete McCloskey to help him with this effort and they hired a Harvard student names Denis Hayes to help them coordinate it. And, on April 22nd, 1970, the first Earth Day was celebrated!
That first Earth Day was marked by events all over the world and involved people from all walks of life. Here in this country, it was very much a bipartisan event (Nelson was a Democrat, McCloskey a Republican), something that would probably be difficult to accomplish today. But over 20 million Americans participated in that first Earth Day, over 10% of the American population at that time. And, all of that activism and bipartisanship did make a huge difference!
By the end of that year, the Clean Air Act was passed and the Environmental Protection Agency was formed. Two years later, the Clean Water Act was enacted, and the year after that the Endangered Species Act became law. Over the years, those legislative landmarks made enormous differences and were important catalysts that dramatically improved our environment.
Fifty years later, we are still benefiting from that very first Earth Day. Our air and water are cleaner, we have protected and restored valuable wildlife habitat, and animals such as Bald Eagles have made remarkable comebacks. But, there are still environmental issues that we need to deal with. Wildlife habitat is still declining in many places, pollution is still a problem, and climate change is causing changes to our environment on a global scale. And that’s why, even fifty years later, Earth Day is still important.
So, this month, as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of that first Earth Day, think about what you can do to continue that vision. Maybe you could plant a tree, a shrub, or some flowers. Maybe you could clean up a local park. Maybe you could build some nesting boxes for birds or roosting boxes for bats. Maybe you could find ways to make your home more energy efficient (and save a little money at the same time). Maybe you could make an effort to recycle more, thus saving valuable natural resources. Even if these things improve just your little part of the world, all our little parts of the world add up to one big world.
Perhaps, though, one of the best things you can do is educate yourself about the pressing environmental issues of today and then make your voice heard politically. Because, ultimately, the policies our government establishes will also have a profound effect on the world that we will pass on to our children and grandchildren. And, after all, creating a better world for ourselves and future generations is what that first Earth Day was all about! (If you’d like to learn more about Earth Day and how you can help, you can go to earthday.org for more information!)
Lisa Ralls is a naturalist with Winnebago County Conservation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!