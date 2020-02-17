Winnebago County Community Foundation grant applications available

Grant applications can now be submitted to the Winnebago County Community Foundation’s 2020 grant cycle. The deadline to submit applications is 11:59 p.m. April 1.

Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service.

The online grant application can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.winnebagoccf.org. Completed applications must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. April 1, to be considered for funding. Grant recipients will be announced in June 2020.

First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at 319-243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org prior to submitting an application.

Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Winnebago County in order to be considered for funding.