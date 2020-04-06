Winnebago County asks for support of new environmental center

The Winnebago County Conservation Board asked the county Board of Supervisors to endorse the project and commit a sum of money to its Environmental Education Center.
The amount of money the supervisors commit will then be used as a match for Community Attraction and Tourism funds, which the conservation board plans to apply for this year.
While the conservation board is dedicating $225,000 to the project, the CAT grant requires the board of supervisors to approve some amount of funding as well.
The conservation board has raised about $1.1 million raised, a little more than 80 percent of its goal of $1.2 million to construct the center, though the whole project can cost as much as $1.3 million.
Conservation board President Robert Schwartz said they need about $345,792, which includes more than $100,000 in furnishings.
As the conservation board is fundraising, some work has been completed on the center, with the site prep and excavation and the septic system completed last fall, which cost about $191,000, but Schwartz said they won’t start construction until they have all the money.
“When they do finally do construction, they can come in and have a flat surface to work off of when they start putting this thing together because it’s a post and beam and they need a level surface to work on,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz said by doing the site prep and septic themselves, they saved about $250,000 from what their engineers and architect estimated.
The CAT grant will pay a percentage of the actual project costs starting the day it’s awarded going forward, according to Schwartz.
The plan is to let bids in July this year, but Schwartz said that is contingent upon the CAT grant being approved, which could be up to about 20 percent of the project cost.
If all goes to plan, the project can possibly start construction in the fall with a hopeful grand opening in early 2021.
When built, the center will allow residents of the county to experience new cultural and educational activities and programming and provide a new meeting space in addition to enhancing the quality of life for area residents and providing a new attraction to people outside the county and so creating a potential economic opportunity, according to the resolution.
Schwartz said area school districts have also agreed to support the project and have committed funds to it, and area cities are also starting to jump on board.
“We’ve got over two dozen resolutions and letters of support from the communities, schools and then individuals and businesses as well,” he said.
The CAT grant application is due May 15, and Schwartz said they are looking to have their application complete April 15.
One of the big issues, though, is the county budget is tight, and county auditor Karla Weiss said they don’t have the money to contribute more than $5,000.
“We need to look at the [tax increment financing fund] and see if there’s even room in the TIF after the courthouse [entryway project],” Weiss said. “We need to make sure that we have the payments for the TIF loan, what we’ve already done for the courthouse, and I haven’t looked at it to see where we’re at. I wasn’t expecting a huge amount towards this, because I thought it was going to be all donation dollars, not taxpayer dollars. So I will look at the TIF and see what’s even available.”
Supervisor Mike Stensrud said he would be on board with pledging $5,000, especially since the project was presented that county money would not be involved and it would be paid for by all donations and grants.
“I’m impressed with how much you have raised,” Stensrud said. “It’s definitely a big plus for our county.”
All three supervisors – Stensrud, Terry Durby and Chairperson Bill Jensvold – said there would be differing opinions on the county contributing to the project, from it was advertised that it won’t use county money to everybody else is donating, why isn’t the county?
“Once it’s built and they drive by it, they’ll have a different opinion, I think,” Stensrud said.
Schwartz warned the supervisors, though, that the conservation board’s application would look better to the CAT grant committee if the supervisors pledged more money.
“You hope that you’re going in on a level playing field, but if somebody else’s county is contributing a lot more money than this amount, a small amount, which one are you going to take?” he said.
Stensrud suggested paying the committed amount over four years so they’re still paying it, but it’s less painful for the county.
Durby said he would rather put a certain amount of money to it, which would most likely be paid through TIF money, and be done with it.
For now, the supervisors had to put the resolution on the agenda for next week to take a look at it when they are more fully informed on how they can work their budget and TIF funds to contribute to the project.
Schwartz said if the supervisors decide they can’t help, then they can’t apply for the CAT grants, but fundraising for the center will continue.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
