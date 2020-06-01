Winnebago Conservation, NIACC to host canoeing class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winnebago County Conservation Board is partnering with NIACC to offer the class, Canoeing Lake Catherine. The class will be held from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine. Thorpe Park is located 5 miles west of Forest City on 345th/”I” Street.

During the class, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will give some basic canoeing instruction to help novices learn more about canoeing and help veteran canoers brush up on their skills. She will cover topics such as entering and exiting a canoe, how to hold a canoe paddle, and basic paddling strokes. Everyone will then have the opportunity to try out their skills as they take a leisurely paddle around Lake Catherine.

To adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, registration will be limited to 12 people and only two people will be allowed in a canoe and they must also be immediate family members. Social distancing will be required during the instruction part of the program. Hand sanitizer will also be available for people to use during and after the program.

There is a $15 fee for the class and people need to register by contacting NIACC at 641-422-4358 and registering for Course #5797. For more information about Canoeing Lake Catherine, people can contact Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0