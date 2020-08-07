Winnebago Co. postpones tax sale another month

The Winnebago County tax sale has been pushed back another month, following the expiration of Gov. Kim Reynolds’s hold on tax sales through July 31.
A tax sale is the sale of a real estate property when the taxpayer who owns it reaches a certain point of delinquency in their property tax payments.
When COVID-19 hit and the economy started shutting down, Reynolds issued a proclamation that withheld the tax sale for fiscal year 2020, which is held in June, through July 31, according to Winnebago County Treasurer Julie Swenson.
Now that July 31 has passed, Swenson said the treasurers have been given full discretion for when they can hold a tax sale.
Swenson told the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning she will not hold a tax sale in August, since there is not enough time to publicize the sale and notify the public.
Instead, Swenson asked the supervisors to pass a resolution postponing the tax sale for a month, and she said she’ll have to have the resolution passed every month until she decides to hold a tax sale.
“It’s going to be a mess, because you know, we’re – and it’s for the investors too – everything used to run in June, everything was finished by the calendar year,” she said. “Now we’ve got the tax sale from June 2020 fiscal year coming into the 2021 fiscal year, and some treasurers just said for the investors and for the gov tax investors to just wait until June.”
If the county waits until June, Swenson said the tax sale will not be retroactive, and though the county may lose some investors through this, she said some investors want to wait until June as well.
“Some of the investors are in agreement to wait till June and have everybody doing the tax sale all at the same time and then the investors can pay one registration fee instead of paying a registration fee now and then again in June,” she said.
Having one large tax sale in June will also be easier on the budget, rather than having to advertise twice in one year for the tax sale, according to Swenson.
Because of the late tax sale, Swenson said she sent out delinquent letters to customers earlier as a reminder that the money is due and “give them a heads up” that their grace period for the taxes was ending on July 31.
Before she sent out the letters, around $400,000 in delinquent 2018 property taxes were due; now they are at $76,245 delinquent taxes that should have been collected in March, including drainage, specials and mobile homes.
Swenson said if she continues to suspend the tax sale, which does not delay penalties and interests, they will get a delinquent notice in November.
Between tax billing and starting the new tax collection in September, Swenson said it’ll be difficult to have a tax sale in September, too.
“Hopefully we don’t have very many left by November, but I’d be OK if we wait ‘til next June,” Supervisor Terry Durby said.
When the treasurer department sends out tax statements this year, Swenson said they will also state any delinquent and outstanding taxes as well.
Hancock County also postponed its tax sale for another month.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!