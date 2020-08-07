Winnebago Co. postpones tax sale another month

If the county waits until June, Swenson said the tax sale will not be retroactive, and though the county may lose some investors through this, she said some investors want to wait until June as well.

“Some of the investors are in agreement to wait till June and have everybody doing the tax sale all at the same time and then the investors can pay one registration fee instead of paying a registration fee now and then again in June,” she said.

Having one large tax sale in June will also be easier on the budget, rather than having to advertise twice in one year for the tax sale, according to Swenson.

Because of the late tax sale, Swenson said she sent out delinquent letters to customers earlier as a reminder that the money is due and “give them a heads up” that their grace period for the taxes was ending on July 31.

Before she sent out the letters, around $400,000 in delinquent 2018 property taxes were due; now they are at $76,245 delinquent taxes that should have been collected in March, including drainage, specials and mobile homes.

Swenson said if she continues to suspend the tax sale, which does not delay penalties and interests, they will get a delinquent notice in November.