Winnebago Co. Conservation shares education center with Forest City Schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City Community School District has entered into a sharing agreement with the Winnebago County Conservation Board for the Environmental Education Center.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said the district plans to use it mostly for student field trips and meetings.

“I can see kids taking field trips out there, and they’ll have educational opportunities there like they do at Thorpe Park or different places, and so I see those same opportunities being offered out of the conservation center, and if you looked at the design, that building’s going to be much more spacious than any other place that they’ve had around here to accommodate the size of the classes that you could bring out there,” he said.

The school board had already endorsed the project and committed $2,500 to it, to be used as match funds for when the conservation board applied for the Community Attraction and Tourism funds, on Feb. 10.

The sharing agreement will allow the district to pay the $2,500 as a one-time facility rental fee using the physical plant equipment levy funds rather than take the money out of the district’s general fund.