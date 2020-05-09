Wind farm in Kossuth, Winnebago counties complete and operational

Now that the wind farm is fully operational, Hawk said Alliant will continue to work on restoring roads and taking care of the land around the turbines, working with county engineers to make sure they approve and they’re doing it right.

“Our goal is to do it right while understanding that it is weather dependent,” he said. “We will bring back roads to the same or better condition than when we started the project.”

The EDF Renewables construction workers will move onto other local wind farms being built by IPL and White Construction in Kossuth County in 2020, as they have many sites in various stages of development in Iowa, according to Briner.

Alliant is currently working on two more wind farm projects, the Richland Wind Farm in Sac County and the Kossuth Wind Farm in the southeast corner of Kossuth County, and are on track for both to have in-service operations in the fall this year.

“We want to thank the communities, neighbors and landowners for their support as we bring this important project online,” Hawk said. “Their support has made this a stronger project.”

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

