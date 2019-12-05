A big first half propelled the West Hancock girls basketball team to an 87-34 win over Lake Mills on Tuesday.
The win was the Eagles' second to open the season.
West Hancock outscored Lake Mills 54-15 in the first half to leave no doubt about the outcome of the game.
Senior Rachel Leerar led the Eagles with a game-high 26 points and had six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Senior Madison Eisenman had 19 points for the Eagles, and also had five steals. Sophomore Kennedy Kelly also scored in double figures with 10 points, while senior Amanda Chizek led West Hancock with 12 rebounds.
The Eagles next play at North Union on Friday.
