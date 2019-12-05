At the end of the first period, it looked like the West Hancock boys basketball team could keep up with Lake Mills on Tuesday in its season opener at home.
The Eagles then struggled to score points in the second period, being outscored 18-9 en route to a 67-53 loss.
Senior Josef Smith led the Eagles in scoring with 14 points and rebounds with eight, while junior Cayson Barnes had 10 points as the only other West Hancock player to score in double figures.
Barnes, junior Tanner Thompson and senior Tristan Hunt each had seven rebounds for the Eagles.
West Hancock shot 50 percent from the floor (22-of-44), but could only hit on four of 19 3-pointers (21 percent) on the night.
The Eagles next play on Friday, when they travel to North Union.
