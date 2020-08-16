Waldorf to resume face-to-face classes for fall

Waldorf University has set up a plan to allow students to resume face-to-face courses for the fall 2020 semester.
The university's COVID-19 task force worked to create a plan for in-person classes to resume, with the safety of the students, faculty, staff and surrounding community members in the forefront.
Waldorf University President Bob Alsop said they are excited to have the students back on campus this fall and it's been difficult not being able to interact with them face-to-face.
"We have the best interest of our entire community in mind as we move forward with the arrival of students on campus in just a few short weeks," Alsop said. "We understand the situation requires modification of our normal interactions and we are prepared to make those adjustments so we can have a successful semester."
Before returning to face-to-face classes and on arrival on campus, students will be tested for the COVID-19 virus and then quarantine until they receive their test results.
Next steps regarding student interactions will be determined, depending on the test results, and the task force has established a plan if anyone on campus tests positive during the semester.
While on campus, students, faculty and staff will follow specific guidelines regarding the use of masks, social distancing and specified limitations within designated areas. Signs have been installed to help with maintaining safety precautions.
Masks are required in all classrooms, all areas of campus where individuals cannot social distance, in the Warrior Crossing, while in line for the dining hall and anytime an individual is not eating.
Additionally, the university has modified the fall semester to help limit possible exposure due to travel.
Students will have face-to-face courses beginning Aug. 26 and lasting until the start of Thanksgiving break, Nov. 25. At that time, all courses will transition to a distance-learning platform beginning Nov. 30 and lasting until the end of the semester on Dec. 10.
More information on Waldorf University's 2020 fall semester can be found at the university's fall 2020 information web page, waldorf.edu/fall2020info or by contacting Tara Kingland at tara.kingland@waldorf.edu.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
