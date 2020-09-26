 Skip to main content
W.D. Ley Foundation grant applications due Oct. 31
W.D. Ley Foundation grant applications due Oct. 31

Applications for this year’s W.D. Ley Foundation grants are due Oct. 31. Applications are available at every Farmers Trust and Savings Bank (FTSB) office or by visiting the bank’s website at www.ftsbbank.com.

Every year, the W.D. Ley Foundation awards grants to organizations and projects in the five communities with an FTSB office: Buffalo Center, Lakota, Britt, Lake Mills, and Bricelyn. From its inception in 2004, the Ley Foundation has awarded more than $250,000 to organizations in these communities.

