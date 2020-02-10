Voter pre-registration deadline nears for March 3 NIACC special election

The voter pre-registration deadline for the March 3, 2020 NIACC Special Election is 5 p.m. Feb. 21. Voters may register in the auditor’s office during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m – 4:30 p.m. The office will be open on Feb. 21 until 5 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The auditor's office will also be open additional hours on: March 2 until 5 p.m. – Deadline to vote an absentee ballot in the county Auditor’s office and deadline for absentee voter to correct an incomplete affidavit envelope, and March 3, from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. – polls open, return absentee ballot to Auditor’s office.

Questions regarding absentee voting and pre-registration deadlines may be directed to the Auditor's office at 641-585-3412.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.