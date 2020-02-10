Voter pre-registration deadline nears for March 3 NIACC special election

The voter pre-registration deadline for the March 3, 2020 NIACC Special Election is 5 p.m. Feb. 21. Voters may register in the auditor’s office during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m – 4:30 p.m. The office will be open on Feb. 21 until 5 p.m.
The auditor's office will also be open additional hours on: March 2 until 5 p.m. – Deadline to vote an absentee ballot in the county Auditor’s office and deadline for absentee voter to correct an incomplete affidavit envelope, and March 3, from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. – polls open, return absentee ballot to Auditor’s office.
Questions regarding absentee voting and pre-registration deadlines may be directed to the Auditor's office at 641-585-3412.