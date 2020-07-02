Two honorary ambassadors for Winnebago County Relay for Life

The Winnebago County Relay for Life held its Ride for Relay on Saturday, June 27, and Chuck Holland and Brett Lindberg were chosen to be its honorary ambassadors.
Holland, 79, discovered he had colon cancer March 2018 when he started hemorrhaging blood out of his rectum.
At the time, though, he was in southern Texas and had to drive all the way up to Iowa and then the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, a total of 1,382 miles, roughly a 20-hour drive.
When the doctors saw he had colon cancer, they almost immediately put him in surgery and took nearly 14 inches of his colon out.
As the cancer had not spread yet, he did not have to do any other kind of treatment.
Since then, the cancer has not returned and Holland said if it does “he’ll deal with it then.”
“It all boils down to how fast you can get it detected that you have it,” he said.
Holland said it is an honor to be one of the honorary survivors for the Winnebago County Relay for Life.
“I don’t know why they picked me because there’s a lot of other people out there that probably deserve it much better than I do,” he said.
Lindberg, 23, had stage four glioblastoma brain cancer, an aggressive cancer that can grow in the brain or spinal cord and causes headaches, nausea, vomiting and seizures, when she was 13 years old.
Lindberg said she had a five-minute seizure in the middle of school and was promptly taken to the MercyOne clinic in Mason City for a CAT scan, which revealed the tumor that had bled out, causing the seizure.
“If it wasn’t for my seizure, then I wouldn’t have probably ever found my tumor,” she said.
Lindberg said she had been getting migraines before then also, which is another symptom of glioblastoma, but her family on her mother’s side has a history of migraines, so she didn’t think much of them.
At 13 years old, Lindberg said she was in shock upon hearing the diagnosis but because of her young age she didn’t fully understand what exactly cancer was, though some of her family members have passed away from it.
“At that point, you’re just told they had cancer and they’re sick, not in-depth like what all happens when you get told that you have cancer and what kind of treatments and how traumatizing they can be,” she said.
Though the doctors weren’t sure how long she had had the tumor, they told her it had calcium in it, which is a good indicator that it likely won’t spread to the rest of her body.
Three days later, she underwent brain surgery, but her doctor said she had to still undergo treatments like chemo radiation.
Lindberg had radiation treatment and took her chemo by pill, so she lost her hair because of the radiation and while the chemo made her nauseous, it wasn’t as severe as someone who took their chemo through an IV.
“It wasn’t as harsh – I mean, obviously, it’s chemo, but it wasn’t as harsh as the normal liquid chemotherapy that you think of,” she said.
She had to take the chemo pill weekly from September to January 2011, and every weekday for six months Lindberg underwent radiation therapy.
“Me and my mom set up in Rochester at the Ronald McDonald House the whole time, pretty much,” Lindberg said.
Because she had the weekends off of radiation, Lindberg said her sister and best friends came up and visited her every weekend.
Lindberg is the youngest of three girls, and when she received her cancer diagnosis, her family took it hard, especially her dad, whose father passed away from cancer, she said.
“I know even right now he cherishes my life all the time,” Lindberg said. “He tells people, ‘Yeah, this is my daughter that had cancer,’ like he’s pretty proud of it that I beat it.”
Her mom was Lindberg’s biggest support and was always there for her and tried to be strong for her, and Lindberg’s sisters were also hit hard by the news, especially her middle sister, with whom she was really close.
“It really devastated [my middle sister] and she was really very, very upset about it,” Lindberg said. “Like, she was like, ‘Why did it happen to you? Why does this happen? Why does this have to be you?’”
Lindberg also has three best friends who came up to visit her as often as they could, and Lindberg said she cherishes them the most because they stuck with her through her cancer journey.
“They stuck by my side,” she said. “They have stuck by my side ever since, like, they never left, and they helped me fight my biggest battle because they always made me in a good mood. I always knew they’d be there if I needed anything.”
Though she skipped eighth grade and experienced a slight drop in her comprehension level, but through some homeschooling and working with her teachers, Lindberg was able to graduate high school without being held back a year.
One of her biggest challenges in her recovery was going back to school and being in public sometimes, especially because she had her seizure in school and felt anxious that she’d have a seizure again.
Lindberg finished her treatments in 2011 and goes back up every year for a checkup to make sure the cancer has not come back, and so far she has been cancer-free.
When she learned she was cancer-free, Lindberg said she was excited, knowing she had exceeded her doctor’s expectations, going from a severe and serious cancer to not having it at all.
Though she still has a small worry that it might come back, Lindberg said she was just relieved for the most part.
She now cherishes the little things, like school dances and her graduation, because Lindberg said she didn’t know if she would make it to those milestones in life when she had cancer.
“I always say don’t judge a book by its cover because no one would’ve ever known that I had cancer then, let alone that I’m a cancer survivor now, especially a brain cancer,” Lindberg said.
Now Lindberg works full time at the Kwik Star in Forest City as the assistant manager with hopes to go to college sometime in the future, has been married for a year and has a 7-month-old daughter.
Lindberg said one of the biggest things when diagnosed with cancer is not to give up and though it may be tough, think of the good things and do as much as you can.
“Just because you get told that you have cancer, doesn’t mean it’s the end,” she said. “You can recover, you can bounce back. It’s going to be rough, but you can get there.”
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
