Two honorary ambassadors for Winnebago County Relay for Life

“It really devastated [my middle sister] and she was really very, very upset about it,” Lindberg said. “Like, she was like, ‘Why did it happen to you? Why does this happen? Why does this have to be you?’”

Lindberg also has three best friends who came up to visit her as often as they could, and Lindberg said she cherishes them the most because they stuck with her through her cancer journey.

“They stuck by my side,” she said. “They have stuck by my side ever since, like, they never left, and they helped me fight my biggest battle because they always made me in a good mood. I always knew they’d be there if I needed anything.”

Though she skipped eighth grade and experienced a slight drop in her comprehension level, but through some homeschooling and working with her teachers, Lindberg was able to graduate high school without being held back a year.

One of her biggest challenges in her recovery was going back to school and being in public sometimes, especially because she had her seizure in school and felt anxious that she’d have a seizure again.

Lindberg finished her treatments in 2011 and goes back up every year for a checkup to make sure the cancer has not come back, and so far she has been cancer-free.