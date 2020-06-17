'Today was such a blessing:' VP Pence eats at Sally's Restaurant in Forest City

Sally’s Restaurant in Forest City was about to join the ranks of restaurants opening its dining room this week when a high-ranking Washington, D.C., official paid a visit.
When Vice President Mike Pence came to Forest City, one of the first things he did was eat at Sally’s Restaurant on Clark Street with Gov. Kim Reynolds and state Sen. Randy Feenstra.
Owner Sally Larson said it was a “really awesome” once-in-a-lifetime experience for her.
“I don’t know if it’ll happen again in my lifetime,” she said.
Sally’s Restaurant serves breakfast and lunch and is famous for Larson’s homemade pies.
Larson said she was very grateful Pence and his guests decided to eat at her restaurant because he seems down-to-earth and she likes his faith.
On Friday, a couple people stopped by the restaurant, which at the time was only open for carry-out due to COVID-19 guidelines, saying they were doing some sort of photoshoot on site and would be there through the weekend.
Larson said she had originally planned to close Saturday to Monday to restock breakfast items, since she hadn’t served breakfast since March 17, and to sanitize the restaurant to open her dining room to the public again.
Then she got a voice message from someone in Washington, D.C., and the same two people, who it turns out work for the vice president, came back around noon the next day.
“I didn’t put everything together until then,” she said.
To prepare for Vice President Pence’s arrival, she had to move some tables and chairs around, ensuring everything was six feet apart.
“It takes a lot of prep to be ready [for them to] allow somebody to come into a regular business,” she said.
Moving any extra things sitting around the restaurant, papering all the windows and doing an area sweep were just some of the tasks to be done in preparation of the vice president’s visit.
“It was a lot of hard work,” Larson said. “I was here until 9:15 Monday night to make sure it was ready, and that first day back doing breakfast, and then to get my stuff done because of course they have to sweep the building. It’s an entailed process they have to go through. First time I’ve ever been that close to it.”
At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Vice President Pence came for lunch with Gov. Reynolds and Feenstra.
Clark and J streets were blocked off, surrounded by Forest City Police, Forest City EMS, Winnebago Sheriff deputies, Navy officers and Army officers, in addition to the Secret Service.
Black Lives Matter protesters and Trump and Pence supporters alike gathered at the corner of Clark and J streets by the courthouse gazebo.
Larson had to greet the vice president as he entered and visited with him a little bit, showed him to his table and let him talk with her other customers, all of whom had been invited by the White House before the visit to dine there with the vice president.
Pence then talked to all the customers, going to every table and taking pictures with them.
He ate a vegetable cheeseburger and fries and a slice of pecan pie for dessert, Larson said.
“When I went out and checked everything was OK, he said, ‘Well, I wasn’t going to eat very much of it, but I’m afraid I’m going to eat more than I [meant to],’” Larson said. “He said, ‘I have to admit, it’s probably one of the best burgers I’ve had.’”
Larson said she’s always had a good impression of him as a faithful man, and meeting him in person confirmed her impression.
After Pence left to tour Winnebago Industries and give his remarks, Larson posted on her restaurant’s Facebook page thanking everyone “for the love and support today with the hosting of Vice President Mike Pence, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Randy Feenstra.”
“Today was such a blessing, and I was honored to be able to serve them,” she wrote.
