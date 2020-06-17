'Today was such a blessing:' VP Pence eats at Sally's Restaurant in Forest City

Larson had to greet the vice president as he entered and visited with him a little bit, showed him to his table and let him talk with her other customers, all of whom had been invited by the White House before the visit to dine there with the vice president.

Pence then talked to all the customers, going to every table and taking pictures with them.

He ate a vegetable cheeseburger and fries and a slice of pecan pie for dessert, Larson said.

“When I went out and checked everything was OK, he said, ‘Well, I wasn’t going to eat very much of it, but I’m afraid I’m going to eat more than I [meant to],’” Larson said. “He said, ‘I have to admit, it’s probably one of the best burgers I’ve had.’”

Larson said she’s always had a good impression of him as a faithful man, and meeting him in person confirmed her impression.

After Pence left to tour Winnebago Industries and give his remarks, Larson posted on her restaurant’s Facebook page thanking everyone “for the love and support today with the hosting of Vice President Mike Pence, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Randy Feenstra.”

“Today was such a blessing, and I was honored to be able to serve them,” she wrote.

Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.

