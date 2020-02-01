Thompson Charities awards grant to Buffalo Center Ambulance

As a result of the continued efforts by Thompson Charities and its members, President Adolph Swenson presented a check for $2,000 to the Buffalo Center Ambulance on Jan. 20 in honor of its continued service to the Thompson area.

Accepting the check on behalf of the Buffalo Center Ambulance was Janell Martini.

On June 2, 1999, Adolph Swenson, Dr. L. V. Johanson, Lawrence “Red” Lodin, Keith Finer and Dean Farland signed the final documents creating Thompson Charities, Inc. The newly formed organization was declared a nonprofit corporation under Chapter 388 of the Iowa Code of Law and was declared a Federal tax exempt 501c3 entity.

The original board of directors included Swenson, Johanson, Lodin, Finer, Farland, Irven Olsen, Larry Charleson, Mike Tweed, and Gary Larson.

One of the first projects undertaken by the newly formed Thompson Charities was the creation of a disaster shelter in city hall and access to electrical power through a generator located by Heartland Power.