The server search starts for Winnebago County

However, the server from Scale Computing will be easier to manage from the IT perspective, as it’s different technology and it’s built for a one-man IT department, like what Winnebago County has.

“[This] option to some extent would put me more in the driver’s seat,” Guth said. “It doesn’t have maybe every single option, or it’s not the full heavy duty truck, it’s maybe more of a lighter truck but it would pull the load that we have and it would be easier for me to service.”

The Scale Computing option is also less expensive, with the lowest quote at $106,736.67 to include three years of support and the highest quote at $172,457.47 to include five years of support and more.

In its quotes, CDW•G also included a disaster recovery solution to back up all the data; the county currently has a backup service with IP Pathways, but the same service is not included in the quotes for the new servers and would have to be added later.

Changing from IP Pathways to Scale Computing, however, would be like a massive software upgrade or like going from one company to another company, which is more disruptive than simply maintaining a server, Guth said.

“It’s not something that I think should be done lightly,” he said.