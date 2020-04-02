The server search starts for Winnebago County

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors discussed replacing the servers in the courthouse and will make the decision in a following meeting.
Winnebago County Information Technology Director Eric Guth said servers last typically three, five or seven years, and the current server the courthouse is running on was bought back in October 2013.
As the years had gone on and the computer applications have been getting bulkier, the server has slowed down significantly, according to Guth.
Guth gave the Board two options: a server from IP Pathways or a server from Scale Computing using CDW•G as a reseller.
The IP Pathways server, though expensive with a quote of $136,626.63, is more robust and heavy duty with the three-year support from IP Pathways to back it up, according to Guth.
“They are excellent at what they do,” Guth said. “They also charge for that excellence.”
It also requires more specialized skill to maintain the server, which means relying more on IP Pathways, Guth said.
The courthouse is running on an IP Pathways server, and from the experience of working with IP Pathways to maintain the server and keep it up and running Guth said he likes the work they do and their support.
However, the server from Scale Computing will be easier to manage from the IT perspective, as it’s different technology and it’s built for a one-man IT department, like what Winnebago County has.
“[This] option to some extent would put me more in the driver’s seat,” Guth said. “It doesn’t have maybe every single option, or it’s not the full heavy duty truck, it’s maybe more of a lighter truck but it would pull the load that we have and it would be easier for me to service.”
The Scale Computing option is also less expensive, with the lowest quote at $106,736.67 to include three years of support and the highest quote at $172,457.47 to include five years of support and more.
In its quotes, CDW•G also included a disaster recovery solution to back up all the data; the county currently has a backup service with IP Pathways, but the same service is not included in the quotes for the new servers and would have to be added later.
Changing from IP Pathways to Scale Computing, however, would be like a massive software upgrade or like going from one company to another company, which is more disruptive than simply maintaining a server, Guth said.
“It’s not something that I think should be done lightly,” he said.
Guth said the changes would probably be most noticeable by the Public Health Department because their remote connectivity would be affected.
If the change is made, though, Guth said it may put them in the position to possibly spend less in IT in the long-term – not by a huge amount, but significant.
Since both options are almost identical, Supervisor Mike Stensrud said Guth should be in close contact with each department head to make sure everything will work well with them.
“I’d be very disappointed if we switched and all of a sudden [deputy auditor Kris Oswald] can’t get on her computer for a week till we fix some problems,” he said.
Choosing between the two options comes down to whether saving some money on IT consulting with IP Pathways is important and putting more of the maintenance responsibilities on Guth, according to Guth.
Currently, the Supervisors are holding on making a decision as Guth said he was waiting on a bid from one more company, Next Generation Technologies.
If they put a bid in, then the Supervisors will discuss the options some more and possibly make a decision on which server and system to go with.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
