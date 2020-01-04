You are the owner of this article.
Sue Mathahs card shower set for Jan. 8
Sue Mathahs card shower set for Jan. 8

An 80th birthday card shower honoring Sue Mathahs will be held on Jan. 8

Cards can be sent to:

Sue Mathahs

165 Sunset Dr.

Thompson, IA 50478

