St. Ansgar senior running back Jack Sievert was honored on Thursday as the Class A winner of the 2019 Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Award.
One student is selected from each class, and winners receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.
Winners are selected based on academic performance, athletic participation, leadership skills, and community involvement.
Other recipients of the scholarship included Alex Perrin of Fremont-Mills High School, Mat Pettit of Van Meter, Will Hansen of Greene County High School, Cody Hall of Dallas Center-Grimes, and Sam Belding of Ankeny.
DSC_2090.jpg
St. Ansgar quarterback Cade Duckert carries the ball for the Saints.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2091.jpg
Cade Duckert with the carry.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2108.jpg
St. Ansgar's Jack Sievert works to gain yards for the Saints.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2116.jpg
St. Ansgar's center looks to start the play.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2133.jpg
The St. Ansgar offensive line ready for the call.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2174.jpg
St. Ansgar's #2 Bradley Hackenmiller and #8 Ryan Cole in pursuit of Earlham's #33 Caleb Swalla.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2232.jpg
#8 Ryan Cole carries the ball for St. Ansgar as #41 Jack Sievert provides protection.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2236.jpg
#8 Ryan Cole carries the ball with Earlham players in pursuit
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2240.jpg
Jack Sievert attempts to gain more yards for the Saints.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2245.jpg
Quarterback Cade Sievert looks to the sidelines for the call.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2271.jpg
Ryan Cole with the carry.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2284.jpg
With the punt is Jack Sievert
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2296.jpg
St. Ansgar's defense works to stop the Earlham ball carrier.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2304.jpg
St. Ansgar's #1 Carter Salz and #50 Mark Williams stop the Earlham offense.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2339.jpg
Sawyer Smith lines up for the offensive play.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2343.jpg
The St. Ansgar offensive line ready for action.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2369.jpg
Ryan Cole with the carry for the Saints.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
