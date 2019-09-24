Week of Sept. 16 - 21

Monday Bago League: Oh, So Close 9-3, National Purity 9-3, Western Snow Plows 6.5-5.5, Team 6 6-6, Super Bowl 2.5-9.5. High game: Nicole Boss 224, Becky Collins 202, Kylie Holst 183. High series: Becky Collins 548, Shelby Hoeft 515, Sandy Newby 489.
Tuesday Industrial: Round Table 92-68, FCIS 84.5-75.5, TSB 83-77, One 4 Gio 80-77, Wonder Boys 72.5-87.5, Super Bowl 68-92. Men’s high game: Charles Frascht 245, Shawn Torgerson 236, Mike Johnson 225. Men’s high series: Shawn Torgerson 653, Charles Frascht 620, Jacob Miner 600. Women’s high game: LeeAnn Helgevold 247, Ashlyn Brandt 182, Nikki Trunkhill 180. Women’s high series: LeeAnn Helgevold 585, Ashlyn Brandt 481, Rachel Dahlin 478.
Wednesday Powder Puff: LJJ 9-3, GES Who 8-4, Jordahl Jems 8-4, LM Motor Sports 6-6, Twedt Financial 3-9, Acorn Chicks 2-10. High game: Linda Jordahl 204, Sandy Newby 178, Janice Colby 173. High Series: Linda Jordahl 513, Sandy Newby 495, Janice Colby 462.
Wednesday North Iowa: Dale's Auto Body 117.5-42.5, The Bad Sandbaggers 112-48, Pro Ag Solutions 98-62, Super Bowl 78-82, Chrysler of FC 75-85, WCTA 74.5-85.5, FCA-VIP 72.5-87.5, Gutter Gang 70-90, MBT 66-94, Singelstad Hardware 36.5-123.5. Men's High game: Shawn Torgerson 278, Heath Weber 267, Jordy Plagge 258 Men's High series: Shawn Torgerson 757, Roger Harford Jr Jr 717, Dale Wood 678. Women's High Game: Brenda Ross 178, Rachel Rohlfs 175, Becky Stumme 167. Women's High Series: Rachel Rohlfs 499, Becky Stumme 466, Shelley Turner 421.
Thursday Mixed League: Best Dressed 14-2, Sh-Boom's 11-5, Fred's Girls 8-8, ALTA 7-9, Red Hats 6-10, Misfits 2-14. Men’s High game: Heath Weber 254, Joe Usher 200, Denny Schmidt 198. Men’s high series: Heath Weber 655, Joe Usher 528, Rick Ristau 520. Women’s high game: Becky Collins 193, Kelsey Sheldahl 172, Jaime Fredrickson 166. Women’s high series: Becky Collins 543, Jaime Fredrickson 480, Kelsey Sheldahl 432.
Friday Mixed League: Go 4 10 10-6, 3 Plagges & A Candy Bar 9-7, Bow, Drink, Repeat 9-7, Eddy's Glass 8-8, Kristi's Team 7-10. Men's high game: Mike Johnson 278, Heath Weber 225, Roger Harford Jr Jr 214. Men’s high series: Roger Harford Jr Jr 624, Heath Weber 612, Mike Johnson 587. Women’s high game: Shelby Hoeft 181, Kristi Silva 181, Alma Walker 150. Women’s high series: Shelby Hoeft 513, Cari Bolie 433, Alma Walker 420.
Saturday Mixed League: Holy Split 7-1, Boss-Frascht-Weber 6-2, Low Ballers 4-4, We B Tryin' 3-5, Strikers 2-6, Splits-N-Giggles 2-6. Men's High Game: Charles Frascht 235, Mike Johnson 200, Craig Hansmeier 183. Men's High Series: Charles Frascht 640, Mike Johnson 570, Dan Hansmeier 494. Women's High Game: Nicole Boss 180, Allyssa Meckler 153, Brenda Boss 147. Women's High Series: Nicole Boss 483, Allyssa Meckler 406, Brenda Boss 403.
