Week of Feb. 2 - Feb. 9
(Year-to-Date points)
Friday Mixed League: 3 Plagges & A Candy Bar 65.5-26.5, Wonder Boys 39.5-52.5, Eddy's Glass 40-52, Bowl, Drink, Repeat 49-43, Go 4 10 46-46, Kristi's Team 32-52. Men's high game: Jordy Plagge 253, Scott Schmidt 244, Mike Johnson 228, Jacob Haugen 228. Men’s high series: Jordy Plagge 720, Mike Johnson 604, Jacob Haugen 597. Women’s high game: Alma Walker 208, Vineta Anderson 183, Cari Bolie 173. Women’s high series: Alma Walker 553, Cari Bolie 468, Shelby Hoeft 454.
Saturday Mixed League: Frances-Schulz 33-15, Schmidt-Purcell-Rout 28-20, Strikers 28-20, Boss-Frascht-Weber 27-21, Holy Split 24-20, Low Ballers 26-22, Boss-Monson-Meckler 23-25, Bradshaw-McMahon 12-36. Men's High Game: Greg Schultz 249, Trevor Frascht 247, Wade Rout 216. Men's High Series: Trevor Frascht 624, Greg Schulz 585, Wade Rout 565. Women's High Game: Brenda Boss 181, Colleen Rout 181, Lois Purcell 169. Women's High Series: Colleen Rout 463, Nicole Boss 430, Brenda Boss 424.
Sunday Night Mixed League: Strikers 22.5-17.5, Pure Trouble 24-16, Misfits 20.5-19.5, Double Trouble 20-20, BL2's 13-27, International Tractors 20-20. Men's High Game: Richard Pettitt 230, Nick Trunkhill 202, Gentry Sorenson 172. Men's High Series: Richard Pettitt 613, Nick Trunkhill 517, Gentry Sorenson 494. Women's High Game: Chris Kleveland 221, Nikki Trunkhill 206, Renee Sorenson 150. Women's High Series: Nikki Trunkill 527, Chris Kleveland 497, Renee Sorenson 411.
Junior Prep League: BFF Cupcakes 31.5-16.5, 2 Peas in a Pod 23-25, The Cyclones 28-20, SuperHeroes 27-21, Strikers 30.5-17.5. Boys High Game: Caleb Sorenson 124, Jeremiah Trunkhill 78, Ryder Torkelson 72. Boys High Series: Calen Sorenson 240, Jeremiah Trunkhill 135, Ryder Torkelson 120. Girls High Game: Brooke Sorenson 62, Arianna Powers 62, Bella Volk 40. Girls High Series: Arianna Powers 123, Brooke Sorenson 116, Bella Volk 73.
Prep League: Double Trouble 37.5-26.5, The Bowl Bombers 40.5-23.5, Living on a Spare 33-31, Magical Unicorns 26.5-37.5, Full Send 42.5-21.5, Pin Hunters 35-29, Strikers 37-27, Gutter Girls 23-41, The M & M's 28-36, Team 8 13-51. Boys High Game: Gabe Ramirez 150, Gage Juhl 150, Jackson Clouse 146. Boys High Series: Gage Juhl 435, Gabe Ramirez 390, Jackson Clouse 370. Girls High Game: Taylor Miler 191, Kali Johnson 144, Emma Aschenbrenner 117. Girls High Series: Taylor Miller 464, Kali Johnson 397, Eliece Newby 329.
Senior League: Team 6 36-24, Team 5 42-18, Team 10 30-30, High Towers 26-34, Team 8 38-22, Double Trouble 35-35, All or Nothing 29-31, BC Bowlers 27-33, Newbies 22.5-37.5, Double J's 34.5-25.5, Oh Snap!! 22-38. Boys High Game: Tanner Frascht 233, Logan Prescott 225, Levi Wood 215. Boys High Series: Tanner Frascht 649, Logan Prescott 612, Conner Thompson 594. Girls High Game: Chiara Thompson 197, Jazmin Trunkhill 182, Nicole Kirschbaum 180. Girls High Series: Chiara Thompson 506, Alexa Vrieze 483, Jazmin Trunkhill 463.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.