Week of Feb. 2 - Feb. 9

(Year-to-Date points)

Friday Mixed League: 3 Plagges & A Candy Bar 65.5-26.5, Wonder Boys 39.5-52.5,  Eddy's Glass 40-52, Bowl, Drink, Repeat 49-43, Go 4 10 46-46, Kristi's Team 32-52. Men's high game: Jordy Plagge 253, Scott Schmidt 244, Mike Johnson 228, Jacob Haugen 228. Men’s high series: Jordy Plagge 720, Mike Johnson 604, Jacob Haugen 597. Women’s high game: Alma Walker 208, Vineta Anderson 183, Cari Bolie 173. Women’s high series: Alma Walker 553, Cari Bolie 468, Shelby Hoeft 454.

Saturday Mixed League: Frances-Schulz 33-15, Schmidt-Purcell-Rout 28-20, Strikers 28-20, Boss-Frascht-Weber 27-21, Holy Split 24-20, Low Ballers 26-22, Boss-Monson-Meckler 23-25, Bradshaw-McMahon 12-36. Men's High Game: Greg Schultz 249, Trevor Frascht 247, Wade Rout 216. Men's High Series: Trevor Frascht 624, Greg Schulz 585, Wade Rout 565. Women's High Game: Brenda Boss 181, Colleen Rout 181, Lois Purcell 169. Women's High Series: Colleen Rout 463, Nicole Boss 430, Brenda Boss 424.

Sunday Night Mixed League: Strikers 22.5-17.5, Pure Trouble 24-16, Misfits 20.5-19.5, Double Trouble 20-20,  BL2's 13-27, International Tractors 20-20. Men's High Game: Richard Pettitt 230, Nick Trunkhill 202, Gentry Sorenson 172. Men's High Series: Richard Pettitt 613, Nick Trunkhill 517, Gentry Sorenson 494. Women's High Game: Chris Kleveland 221, Nikki Trunkhill 206, Renee Sorenson 150. Women's High Series: Nikki Trunkill 527, Chris Kleveland 497, Renee Sorenson 411.

Junior Prep League: BFF Cupcakes 31.5-16.5, 2 Peas in a Pod 23-25, The Cyclones 28-20, SuperHeroes 27-21, Strikers 30.5-17.5. Boys High Game: Caleb Sorenson 124, Jeremiah Trunkhill 78, Ryder Torkelson 72. Boys High Series: Calen Sorenson 240, Jeremiah Trunkhill 135, Ryder Torkelson 120. Girls High Game: Brooke Sorenson 62, Arianna Powers 62, Bella Volk 40. Girls High Series: Arianna Powers 123, Brooke Sorenson 116, Bella Volk 73.

Prep League:  Double Trouble 37.5-26.5, The Bowl Bombers 40.5-23.5, Living on a Spare 33-31, Magical Unicorns 26.5-37.5, Full Send 42.5-21.5, Pin Hunters 35-29, Strikers 37-27, Gutter Girls 23-41, The M & M's 28-36, Team 8 13-51. Boys High Game: Gabe Ramirez 150, Gage Juhl 150, Jackson Clouse 146. Boys High Series: Gage Juhl 435, Gabe Ramirez 390, Jackson Clouse 370. Girls High Game: Taylor Miler 191, Kali Johnson 144, Emma Aschenbrenner 117. Girls High Series: Taylor Miller 464, Kali Johnson 397, Eliece Newby 329.

Senior League: Team 6 36-24, Team 5 42-18, Team 10 30-30, High Towers 26-34, Team 8 38-22, Double Trouble 35-35, All or Nothing 29-31, BC Bowlers 27-33, Newbies 22.5-37.5, Double J's 34.5-25.5, Oh Snap!! 22-38. Boys High Game: Tanner Frascht 233, Logan Prescott 225, Levi Wood 215. Boys High Series: Tanner Frascht 649, Logan Prescott 612, Conner Thompson 594. Girls High Game: Chiara Thompson 197, Jazmin Trunkhill 182, Nicole Kirschbaum 180. Girls High Series: Chiara Thompson 506, Alexa Vrieze 483, Jazmin Trunkhill 463.

