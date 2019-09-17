We have some exciting things happening at the Forest City YMCA.
1. Community Garden: We have received a $2,500 donation from the Forest City Rotary Club and a $2,000 grant from Farm Credit Services of America to build the rest of our beds and the fence. This money puts us 2 years ahead of schedule for the development of the garden.
2. Early this year the Y made the decision to move away from padded football and start an NFL Flag Football program. We received a $500 equipment grant from the NFL to get the program started. This change has resulted in more youth being involved in the program. We currently have 53 4-6th graders on 5 NFL Flag Teams. We promoted the change to the other communities in our league and they have all made the change as well. We have also added another community to the league, which now consists of Forest City, Lake Mills, Garner, Britt and Clear Lake. Our league now has 22 teams, which is almost twice what we had last year.
1. We had our league Jamboree on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Forest City High School field. We had over 150 kids on 18 teams play a total of 28 games during the jamboree. It was a great event.
2. Our first regular season games start this weekend. We will have teams playing in all 5 communities.
3. Our Youth Flag Football program for 1-3rd graders and our Jr Football programs have also seen an increase in participation. We have 77 kids in these programs for a total of 130 kids playing football for the Y.
3. Our competitive swim season starts in less than a month. We have a two week swim camp followed by the start of our regular season.
1. From 5-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 22, we have our swim team pasta dinner and silent auction fundraiser. All proceeds directly support our swim team. The event is open to the public and the cost is a free will donation for the meal.
2. Our team meeting is from 6-7 p.m. directly after the meal.
3. This fundraiser is very important for our team as it helps us keep the cost down for the season. Our season is 5-6 months long with travel every weekend. Because of fundraising, we are able to keep our fees significantly cheaper than the other Ys in our conference.
