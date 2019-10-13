The Lake Mills volleyball team captured the Top of Iowa West conference title on Tuesday, Oct. 8, with a three-set sweep of Forest City.
Lake Mills got out to a 17-13 lead over the Indians, but Forest City went on a seven-point run to take a 20-17 lead.
Forest City came within one point of a set victory, at 24-22, but Lake Mills tied it at 25-25, eventually taking a 28-26 victory. In set two, Lake Mills won handily, by a 25-11 score.
In the final set, the Bulldogs had a 24-17 lead, poised for match point. The Indians went on run, pulling within one point at 24-23.
Forest City played on Monday, against Central Springs. Results were unknown at press time. They are in tournament action on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Algona High School.
