The Lake Mills volleyball team captured the Top of Iowa West conference title on Tuesday, Oct. 8, with a three-set sweep of Forest City. 

Lake Mills got out to a 17-13 lead over the Indians, but Forest City went on a seven-point run to take a 20-17 lead. 

Forest City came within one point of a set victory, at 24-22, but Lake Mills tied it at 25-25, eventually taking a 28-26 victory. In set two, Lake Mills won handily, by a 25-11 score. 

In the final set, the Bulldogs had a 24-17 lead, poised for match point. The Indians went on run, pulling within one point at 24-23. 

Forest City played on Monday, against Central Springs. Results were unknown at press time. They are in tournament action on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Algona High School.

