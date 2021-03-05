Lake Mills looks to win first state tournament game in program history

For the second year in a row, the Lake Mills boys basketball team is headed to the Class 1A state tournament.
But the second-ranked, undefeated Bulldogs expected to qualify.
After beating two state tournament qualifiers from a season ago on their road to Wells Fargo Arena this year, the Bulldogs are now putting the final touches on their preparation to travel south. The goal is to do something that’s never been done before in program history:
Earn a win at the state tournament.
“That’s all we’re thinking about,” Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said. “We know that there’s probably six or seven teams heading into this tournament that feel like they have a shot to win the whole thing. We’re just taking the approach of trying to get that next win. You can’t win three before you win the first one.”
That first game is a challenging one. The 25-0, second-seeded Bulldogs will play South Iowa Cedar West champion Montezuma, who comes in with a 22-2 overall record.
Leading the charge for the Braves is a two-headed guard combo of seniors Trey Shearer and Cole Watts. Shearar averages 25.4 points per game and shoots 46.6% from behind the arc. Watts is also a sharp shooter, averaging over 50% from downtown and 19 points per game.
The key for Lake Mills is to find a way to slow down the Braves.
“They’re a very quick team. Just a lot of team speed in general,” Menke said. “As a group, they shoot the ball really well. They’re 40% as a team on 3-point shots.”
This year’s appearance at the state tournament is the third straight for Montezuma. The Braves took third place a season ago after dropping a semifinal matchup to eventual state champion Wapsie Valley.
“We know we’re going to have to play extremely well,” Menke said. “We have a lot of respect for their program and what they’ve been able to accomplish over the past few seasons. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
But the Bulldogs are no slouches either. The team is undefeated for a reason, with important wins over last year’s second-place finisher Bishop Garrigan and state qualifier West Fork under its belt.
Led by a trio of scorers at the forward position, the Bulldogs rolled to a Top of Iowa West title this season. Senior Dashawn Linnen has been the leading scorer, averaging 19.1 points per game. Senior Caleb Bacon and junior Wyatt Helming have each averaged over 12 points per game as well.
After an early exit at the hands of state champion Wapsie Valley in the quarterfinals a season ago, Linnen has stated in the past that the goal is to win the state title.
“Last year, we didn’t have the greatest ending that we wanted to, so we definitely want to improve on that,” Linnen said after the substate win over West Fork.
Although the goal is to win the state championship, you can’t win it all without winning the first one. Menke says that’s all his team is worried about right now.
“We’re just going to go down there with the sole focus of getting one more win,” Menke said. “If we’re fortunate enough to be able to do that, then we’ll focus on the next one.”
The Bulldogs play Montezuma at 2 p.m. on Monday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Grand View Christian and Remsen St. Mary's game at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the semifinals.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.