Lake Mills looks to win first state tournament game in program history

The key for Lake Mills is to find a way to slow down the Braves.

“They’re a very quick team. Just a lot of team speed in general,” Menke said. “As a group, they shoot the ball really well. They’re 40% as a team on 3-point shots.”

This year’s appearance at the state tournament is the third straight for Montezuma. The Braves took third place a season ago after dropping a semifinal matchup to eventual state champion Wapsie Valley.

“We know we’re going to have to play extremely well,” Menke said. “We have a lot of respect for their program and what they’ve been able to accomplish over the past few seasons. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

But the Bulldogs are no slouches either. The team is undefeated for a reason, with important wins over last year’s second-place finisher Bishop Garrigan and state qualifier West Fork under its belt.

Led by a trio of scorers at the forward position, the Bulldogs rolled to a Top of Iowa West title this season. Senior Dashawn Linnen has been the leading scorer, averaging 19.1 points per game. Senior Caleb Bacon and junior Wyatt Helming have each averaged over 12 points per game as well.