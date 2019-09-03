{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City Bear Creek Pro-Am took place on Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17 at Bear Creek Pro-Am.

A total of 37 golfers participated in the two-day event. Finishing in first place was Matt Jennings with a 132. Zach Steffen had a 134, a second-place finish, along with Jay Monahan, who also placed second with a 134. Coming in fourth place was Josh Manske.

A pro shootout was held between the top 10 pro golfers from Friday’s action.

The winners of the pro shootout were first place, Matt Jennings, $1,000; second place, Jay Monahan, $500 and third place, Wes Buntenbach, $250.

In addition, amateur golfer Jason Bruckhoff hit a hole-in-one on hole 3.  Because he hit the hole in one, he will receive $1,000 from Bennet Drive Away located in Forest City.

A total of 37 teams participated in the amateur tournament. 

The top ten teams, and their scores, were first place, Ben Follman, Chris O'rourke, Brett Torkelson and Eric Houdek, 102.24; second place, Matt McBride, Kevin Pickerell, Mike Lawrence and Bobby Miller, 103.56; third place, Julianna Burkholder, Greg Uhrik, Ryan Flickinger and Josh Litrell, 104.00; fourth place, Chris Noss, Justin Abell, Jake Mallo and Dan Krull, 104.88; fifth place, George Butkovich, Luke Tierney, Alex Tayler and Trent Martin, 105.64; sixth place, Tony Manna, Steve Lilliquist, Matt Boyer and Levi Litzel, 106.40; seventh place, Jared Schnebly, Brian Strommen, Bob Buffington and Rick Schnebly, 106.56; eighth place, BJ Gray, Paul Gray, Roland Drew and Arnie Gray, 106.76; ninth place, Pat Bishop, Mark Langerud, Ron Pennick and Vince Langerud, 106.88; and tenth place, Kyle Bermel, Ryan Roske, Chris Roske and Rich Roske, 107.44.

