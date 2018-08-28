Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Forest City football seniors

Pictured are the seniors on the 2018 Forest City High School football team. Front row, from left, Blaze Andersen, Luke Johnson, Jordan Spooner, Brady Cantu, Jacob Olson, Eli Johnson, Damion Meyerhoff, Tony Thomas and Isaiah Monson. Back row, from left, Cody Lunning, Jacob Trunkhill, Micah Lambert, Gabe Staudt, Dylan Solberg, Seth Brock and Caleb Barker. 

 MARY PIEPER THE SUMMIT-TRIBUNE

FOREST CITY | The Forest City High School football team is looking for a turnaround after not winning a single game last year. 

Senior quarterback Luke Johnson said the goal for the season is "changing the culture." 

To turn the team around the Indians need to focus on "working hard and brotherhood," he said. 

The players need to be unselfish, according to Johnson.

"No one can be there just for themselves," he said. 

Although the Indians lost 16 seniors to graduation, a lot of the returning players have one or even two years of varsity experience, according to Johnson. 

Senior safety Dylan Solberg said the Indians have a lot of depth. 

They've also been working hard in the weight room, according to Solberg.

"We are bigger and stronger than last year," he said. 

Defensive end Tony Thomas said in addition to winning some games, he and the other seniors "want to set a good example for the younger players" because a lot of the current Indians are graduating in the spring.

"We want to have our names remembered in this town," he said. 

