FOREST CITY | The Forest City High School football team is looking for a turnaround after not winning a single game last year.
Senior quarterback Luke Johnson said the goal for the season is "changing the culture."
To turn the team around the Indians need to focus on "working hard and brotherhood," he said.
The players need to be unselfish, according to Johnson.
"No one can be there just for themselves," he said.
Although the Indians lost 16 seniors to graduation, a lot of the returning players have one or even two years of varsity experience, according to Johnson.
Senior safety Dylan Solberg said the Indians have a lot of depth.
They've also been working hard in the weight room, according to Solberg.
"We are bigger and stronger than last year," he said.
Defensive end Tony Thomas said in addition to winning some games, he and the other seniors "want to set a good example for the younger players" because a lot of the current Indians are graduating in the spring.
"We want to have our names remembered in this town," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.