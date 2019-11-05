{{featured_button_text}}
State Cross Country 2A

Forest City's Joey Hovinga runs in the state cross country meet Saturday at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

The state cross country meet took place under a beautiful blue sky on Saturday, with several area runners putting up solid finishes, and several more lamenting opportunities lost. Races were run, trophies awarded, and championships won, as the 2019 high school cross country season came to an end. 

Sophomore Joey Hovinga of Forest City finished in 49th place, with a time of 17:36.5. 

